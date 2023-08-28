Beach Road Weekend sees little incident

Although large crowds came for Beach Road Weekend, one of the biggest events on Martha’s Vineyard, police reported few issues arose during the event.

The Beach Road Weekend music festival was held over three days at Veterans Memorial Park in Tisbury, bringing in various musical talents and excited concert goers. An estimated 11,000 came out for the Saturday performances.

Tisbury Police Chief Chris Habekost told The Times on Monday the total number of people at the festival seemed similar to last year.

“Overall, the crowd management and policing of the event went well with few issues,” he said. “One individual was placed into protective custody due to alcohol intoxication and there were several noise complaints related to music volume, and a few other complaints related to truck traffic loading equipment into the event grounds before the festival.”