Beach Road day 1: ‘Ready for any weather’

Despite the gray and rainy skies, day one of Beach Road Weekend was a success. Festival goers simply brought their ponchos, rain boots and good attitudes.

Soul and country music singer Maggie Rose kicked off Friday’s lineup with a 12pm performance.

After her set, the Times quickly caught up with Maggie Rose backstage.

“The cool thing about the audience was that they’re Island people, and they’re ready for any weather,” Rose said. “It was energizing to see people still out there, regardless of what Mother Nature had in store for us.”

Rose is already familiar with the Vineyard, and used to frequently visit during her childhood.

“I think the whole culture here is really cool,” she said. “The testament is people being pretty low-maintenance about the conditions today, and coming out.”

Other performers, such as Kevin Morby and the Head and the Heart, mentioned it was their first time on the Island.

“But I hope it’s not my last,” said the Head and the Heart’s, Kenny Hensley.

After performances all afternoon from Kevin Morby, John Hiatt, Caamp and the Head and the Heart, the largest crowds showed up for the final two acts.

The audience cheered as Patti Smith and her band arrived onstage, opening with a rousing rendition of the iconic “People Have the Power.”

“Mother Nature has been kind,” Smith said. “She’s given us rain for the trees… and she’s given us a little respite… if you’re good to Mother Nature, she’ll be good to you.”

Smith played fan favorites such as “Gloria,” “Dancing Barefoot” and “Because the Night.” The crowd was also treated to a cover of Neil Young’s “After the Gold Rush.”

After Smith left the stage, there was a ten-minute break before headliner Bon Iver.

Bon Iver was on for an hour and a half, playing songs from all five of their albums.

The crowd was especially enthusiastic to sing along to the popular tracks “Skinny Love,” “Hey, Ma” and “Holocene.”

The festival ended at 7 pm sharp, with performances from local acts taking place after on a smaller stage.