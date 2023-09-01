New effort aims to plant trees in O.B.

Oak Bluffs Tree Stewards, a new volunteer tree planting organization, announced in a press release it is seeking donations to purchase trees.

The fundraising is being done in collaboration with the Oak Bluffs Parks Commission.

The release states the program is modeled after state and national tree stewards programs where volunteers plant and care for trees under the guidance of local governments.

The stewards say they will plant the trees and help care for them in town parks starting this fall. The initial goal is to plant and care for ten trees in Niantic, Nashawena and Weslyan Parks and eventually to plant trees in all town parks “not facing the ocean where the view might be obscured,” the release states.

This effort is prompted by the group’s desire to help mitigate climate change and create a “beautiful, healthier and more livable environment.”

According to the release, a recent study of the Cottage City Historic District and the Copeland Historic District in Oak Bluffs found that only a third of the trees evaluated were deemed to be in “good condition.” 41 percent of the evaluated trees were in fair condition, 24 percent were in poor condition, and 1 percent were dead.

Donations are tax exempt and are sent to the Town of Oak Bluffs Tree Account, which is administered by the commission.

For further information about how to get involved or make a donation, contact the Oak Bluffs Tree Stewards at OBTreeStewards@gmail.com.