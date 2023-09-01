Trustees release new beach plan

The Trustees of Reservations released a new draft beach management plan for its Chappaquiddick beaches this week, which include several changes to last year’s rebuked plan.

The nonprofit organization, charged with the stewardship of roughly 10 miles of barrier beach on Chappaquiddick which includes Leland Beach, Wasque Reservation and the Cape Poge Wildlife Refuge, has in recent years struggled with finding the right balance between environmental and wildlife conservation and public beach access for recreation.

The newly proposed plan serves as a replacement for last year’s beach management policies, which were met with significant pushback from the Island community, ultimately forcing the nonprofit to abandon its plan and start from scratch.

After nearly a year working with local stakeholders to form a more palatable proposal, the non-profit says “we are confident that we have produced a Beach Management Plan that contains significant input and solutions from stakeholders and the broader public and that this plan strikes the right balance between recreation, conservation, and resiliency.”

The new draft, which has been submitted to the Edgartown Conservation Commission for approval, consists of a number of significant changes to over-sand vehicle (OSV) access and dog restrictions on Vineyard beaches— issues that had been highlighted by community members and stakeholder groups.

Per the new plan, TTOR-owned Chappy beaches would be less prohibitive of OSVs; by using a more adaptive management practice, the nonprofit says beach access will be dictated by current conditions to help inform which trails are open and accessible.

OSV access to the Cape Poge Lighthouse, the Gut, and along the bayside of the Cape Poge Wildlife Refuge, will be available, contingent on current beach conditions.

The new plan calls for a required viewing of an OSV training video for permit holders, tools be required to carry and inspected by staff, and a two-strike warning or permit revocation for violations.

OSV capacity will be determined by “existing conditions, ecological impacts and visitor experience,” but will not exceed 300 vehicles for Cape Poge and Leland.

The new plan would allow for dogs on Leland Beach year-round — and on all other beaches from October 1 to March 31 — as long as the dog is leashed.

The Trustees also say that it’ll continue to abide by the 1993 Guidelines for beach management regarding listed shorebird protection; for the protection of non-listed species, the nonprofit says it will “continue to seek out creative ways to provide greater OSV access.”

“There are many different perspectives within the community, as well as on the working group,” Trustees director for the Island, Darci Schofield said in Wednesday’s press release. “While we are not able to honor every desired outcome, we believe we are releasing a plan that addresses much of what the community desires alongside our shared conservation goals, and it honors the tradition of beach access that is important to Island residents and visitors.”

“The plan provides for practical access, protects endangered wildlife and habitat, and builds resiliency to climate impacts,” Schofield said. “Our goal has been to ensure that the natural beauty of these beaches can be experienced by everyone today as well as by future generations.”

The Trustees will be seeking an order of conditions from the Edgartown Conservation Commission, which will hold a public review process for the management plan. The Trustees encourage interested parties to attend the public meetings to express support for OSV access and the protection of natural resources.

The full management plan is available at thetrustees.org/bmp.