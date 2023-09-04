Oak Bluffs Police on lookout for white supremacists

1 of 2

The Oak Bluffs Police Department is searching for whoever put up signs supporting white nationalists.

The two signs shown on the department’s online post, one reading “strong families strong nations” and the other reading “America first,” have links to the white supremacist group Patriot Front. On the Patriot Front’s website, the group packages its messaging with patriotic and revolutionary themes — much of it containing seditious language — but it also makes clear that the organization only considers those with European ancestry as Americans.

Oak Bluffs Police Chief Jonathan Searle said a total of three signs were noticed in the town on Sunday and have since been taken down. The police are still investigating who was responsible for putting up the signs.

“There is an active and thorough investigation,” Searle said, adding that the Cape and Islands District Attorney’s office will be consulted to determine if any laws have been violated.

Oak Bluffs is also a town steeped in African American history and was once listed in the Green Book, which listed vacation locations that were relatively safe to African Americans from 1936 to 1967.

Those with information can contact the Oak Bluffs Police Department at 508-693-0750 or through Facebook Messenger.