Police search for boy missing in Vineyard Haven

The Falmouth Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing 16-year-old boy last seen on the Vineyard.

Alex Heintz, the missing teenager from Falmouth, was last seen exiting a Steamship Authority ferry in Vineyard Haven on Tuesday morning. He had a blue Trek mountain bike with him when he left the vessel.

According to the description provided by the police, Alex is 5’9”, 145 lbs, has blonde wavy hair and wears black-rim glasses. He was wearing a black, hooded sweatshirt, brown shorts, tan and white checkered Vans sneakers, and carrying a black backpack.

Those with any information should contact the Falmouth Police Department or the Tisbury Police Department.