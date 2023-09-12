‘A story of love:’ migrants reunite on the Island

1 of 3

On a balmy September Saturday evening in Edgartown, thirty-six of the forty-nine mostly Venezuelan migrants that were transported here last fall, returned to the Island that welcomed them with open arms.

English and Spanish conversation mingled and filled the air in the parking lot of St. Andrews Church and Parish House.

The special private event served as a reunion and celebration for the migrants and the community members that rallied to support them last September. Tables and chairs were set up in the parish house’s parking lot and a selection of home-made potluck dishes were provided for the migrants and other guests. There was also a screening of the short documentary film “Waiting to Continue,” and a church service led in English and Spanish to celebrate community and faith.

“We are reuniting to reflect on the events that brought us together and to celebrate the resilience of our migrant friends. They are extraordinary people and we want to continue to foster and forge our relationships that we have with them,” said immigration attorney and Island resident Rachel Self. Self assisted all forty-nine migrants in obtaining their U Visas — visas intended for people who have been the victim of a crime — and legal U.S. status, and personally represents five of them in their immigration cases.

The reunion weekend was organized by a planning committee led by Lisa Belcastro of Harbor Homes Martha’s Vineyard, Nurse Practitioner Janet Constantino, Reverend Cathlin Baker of the West Tisbury First Congregational Church, and Father Chip Seadale of St. Andrews Episcopal Church in Edgartown, according to a press release from Self.

Forty-eight of the forty-nine migrants that arrived on the Vineyard wanted to attend the reunion event, but due to flight cancellations only thirty-six were able to make it. Unsolicited donations from volunteers and community members were used to cover travel costs for the migrants, and they were provided free places to stay from community members.

Nearly one year ago, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis allegedly paid $615,000 to have the Venezuelans flown from Texas to Martha’s Vineyard. The arrival of the migrants elicited an emergency response to provide shelter, food, and support for the stranded Venezuelan men, women, and children. A criminal investigation of DeSantis, spearheaded by Self, led to the 49 migrants receiving legal U.S. status. After their brief and unplanned stay on the Island, they were transported to Joint Base Cape Cod for further assistance by state and federal agencies, and with the help of attorneys were able to negotiate their plans from there.

“We are proud that our island community initially came together to help and we continue to do so in all the ways we can,” Self said. “We wanted to honor our friendship and our bond that we made with each other by having a private event together with the community.”

The Times was asked not to approach the migrants for comment during the event.

In earlier reporting by the Times, Self called the coerced transportation of the migrants a political stunt and condemned the Florida Governor and presidential candidate Ron DeSantis for his behaviors. Self says a year later she is proud to be reuniting with the group.

“All invited this weekend were involved in the initial response when all of these people first arrived in the fall of 2022. As we did when they first arrived to the Island, we are showing how a whole community can come together with teamwork, empathy, compassion and kindness.”

In attendance for Saturday night’s potluck were many community members that provided assistance and aid to the stranded migrants, including staff from the Martha’s Vineyard Regional High School, Community Services, first responders, fire departments, Harbor Homes, and St. Andrews Church. Individuals that spoke Spanish and volunteered their skills were of particular help last fall, as the Venezuelans did not speak English.

Self shared how happy she was to see the progress that many of the migrants had made in the past year. “It’s really wonderful to see how everyone is doing. To have them turn to you and speak with you in English is really amazing, to see their progress that way,” she said. The attorney said she’s seen improvements in the migrants’ ability to understand English and to participate in basic dialogue and general pleasantries.

“A lot of them didn’t have that skill a year ago,” said Self. “It’s really great to see how well they’re doing.”

Following the potluck dinner, the event moved into the church space, where guests were instructed to sit so the Venezuelans and their families could be seated in the front pews.

There was music from Mike Benjamin on guitar and Wes Nagy on piano before a screening of the short documentary film “Waiting to Continue,” featuring interviews from lawmakers, community leaders, and the Venezuelans themselves. The visitors appeared to love seeing themselves on the big screen; there was laughter, cheering, and applause from the Venezuelans. Local filmmakers Ollie Becker and Tim Persikno spoke, thanking the migrants for their participation in the film and inviting them for interviews for a continuation of the project.

The church service held at St. Andrew’s was conducted in English by Father Chip Seadale and Reverend Cathlin Baker, as well as in Spanish by Pastor Vander Trindade. Translation of the English service was also provided for the migrants.

The reunion weekend activities included ice cream in Oak Bluffs and a visit to The Ritz, as well as more church services, beach walks, jumping off Jaws Bridge, and a ride on the flying horses.

According to the press release from Self, “the group chat among the migrants and volunteers is brimming with heart emojis and messages of gratitude.”

One migrant wrote: “You guys are the best! Thank you for taking the time to bring us all together again. Know that we love you all!”

Though the migrants have obtained their U-Visas, most of them are still waiting for legal work authorization.

“It’s a very long process,” Self said. “A couple people have obtained their work authorization at this time, but most of them are still waiting.” Self said they are much closer to being able to work than they were a year ago.

Of the overall situation, Self was proud of how the community rose to the occasion to provide critical support to people in need.

“When you approach a situation or what you might consider a problem, with love instead of hate, empathy and kindness instead of vitriol and exclusion, and you come together as a community in a true American way, you can effectuate meaningful change, make a huge difference in people’s lives, and watch them thrive. Our community is enriched by everyone that came here,” Self said. “It’s a story of love.”