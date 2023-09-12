West Tisbury question invasive beetle mitigation plan

West Tisbury is questioning the state’s plan to deal with the invasive Southern pine beetle, raising concerns about the possibility of heightened fire risk.

Select board raised the concerns during a meeting last week.

The Massachusetts Department of Conservation and Recreation plans to cut trees down in the West Tisbury portion of Manuel F. Correllus State Forest to halt the spread of the invasive beetles. According to the proposed plan, the department will be cutting down a collective 100 infested pitch pines from two parts of the forest. A buffer zone will also be created to mitigate further spread of southern pine beetles.

The state announced its intentions to deal with the insects at the end of August. While southern pine beetles are native to the southern United States, the species expanded its range northward due to a warming climate.

During the West Tisbury Select Board Meeting on Wednesday, September 7, town administrator Jennifer Rand said the plan is expected to take effect in the next couple of weeks, but the method seems to be adding more “dead weight” in the state forest.

“All of the areas, when you look at the map, appear to be encapsulated in a larger pitch pine area, so I’m unclear why you wouldn’t take them out so that more pines don’t get infected,” Rand said. “But, I’m not a tree person.”

Board chair Skipper Manter proposed consulting West Tisbury Fire Chief Greg Pachico about the plan. “We’re adding to the tinderbox,” Manter said, wondering if another option was available.

The board will further discuss the issue at a Wednesday, September 13, meeting.

Sheriff’s Meadow Foundation president and licensed forester Adam Moore told The Times on Thursday the “cut and leave” measure was an acceptable way to deal with pitch pine trees infested with southern pine beetles.

“Moving logs that have beetles beneath the bark will just spread the infestation around,” Moore said. “It is sensible, however, to ask a forest landowner about plans to reduce the fuel load post-cutting.”