No one wins with recent turf court decision

Last week’s Massachusetts Land Court ruling in favor of the Martha’s Vineyard Regional School District and its proposed synthetic turf field is definitive in its opinion, but it does nothing to ease Islanders who are concerned about potential impacts on drinking water in Oak Bluffs.

Judge Kevin Smith was asked to rule on whether the Oak Bluffs planning board had overstepped its bounds when it rejected the school’s proposed field. The schools argued, and the judge agreed, that a section of Massachusetts law called the Dover Amendment gives educational institutions — as well as religious and agricultural institutions — broad authority to bypass local zoning.

Judge Smith, in his ruling, basically said that a town might have legitimate concerns about the impacts of a project on a public water supply, but he couldn’t rule on those concerns. Under his review were procedural issues.

“I recognize that the protection of groundwater is of critical importance to any municipality, particularly when that municipality is on an island in the Atlantic Ocean,” the judge wrote in his ruling. “But I am constrained by the language of the Dover Amendment and the cases that have construed it. The legislature has limited the application of local zoning bylaws to an educational use to dimensional controls, only. The wisdom of this limitation, under these circumstances, is not for this court to question.”

The judge doesn’t offer much room for a rebuttal, and planning board officials have said they don’t plan to pursue further litigation at this point.

Now, the Martha’s Vineyard Regional High School committee is pretty much in the same place it was before the planning board rejected the turf field a year ago, except now they have a strange legal rule in their corner allowing them to bulldoze over local concerns.

They can continue to try to build a synthetic turf playing field that sits over the Vineyard’s sole-source aquifer, over Oak Bluffs’ water resource protection area. As has been the case in recent months — using a bundle of cash from largely anonymous donors (hold your nose) to fund its lawsuit — we’ll venture to guess that they’ll do what needs to be done to build the field.

But there is an opportunity to work together with the town for a solution. This is much too important a moment, for public health and for a communitarian Vineyard, to win this argument through an antiquated state law that goes back 70 years, before the Environmental Protection Agency, and long before anyone knew what the letters P-F-A-S represented.

The environmental and public health concerns are real. Federal officials seem to come out with a new study routinely saying that any amount of PFAS in drinking water is not good, and there’s a perception in the Vineyard public that this field will leach chemicals into the town’s drinking water.

The school community needs to prove that that won’t be the case, and the Dover Amendment — which largely deals with zoning — shouldn’t allow them to bulldoze over local concerns.

Also, it’s not just the Oak Bluffs planning board with skin in the game. The Martha’s Vineyard Commission will review the project in order to grant an extension to its original approval, which is set to expire 60 days from the lawsuit conclusion. It’s been a while since the commission narrowly voted to approve the project, and the science has changed since then.

There’s also the Oak Bluffs health board. Board members have floated the idea of a townwide ban on artificial turf playing fields. That could prompt another lawsuit, which could delay a new field yet again.

Having secured the upper hand in the courts, the school committee now has the burden of education, mitigation, and monitoring, recognizing that winning this argument through Dover doesn’t mean a thing.

The sad reality is that while we waited for this lawsuit to unfold, it’s been another year with a subpar field for students, and still no track.