Edgartown rescinds Park City Wind denial

The Edgartown Conservation Commission rescinded its denial of Park City Wind’s request to install two offshore export cables beneath the ocean floor.

The requested area is within Edgartown’s offshore waters.

Although the cable connection received approval from the Martha’s Vineyard Commission last September, the commission denied the company’s request. The denial led Park City Wind to file a complaint in Dukes County Superior Court earlier this year. With a remand order from the court on Wednesday, August 2, and the Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection superseding the denial, the commission ended up holding a public hearing to rescind its denial on Wednesday, Sept. 13.

According to a presentation given last year, the two export cables would connect the offshore wind project to Barnstable’s electrical grid. The cables are planned to be installed via an undersea corridor passing through Muskeget Channel off of Chappaquiddick Island. This route is also contiguous to the Vineyard Wind project’s lease area. The subsurface construction will widen the existing cable corridor by around 985 feet to a total of about 3,100 to 5,100 feet. The Park City Wind facility, one of Avangrid’s, a sustainable energy company, offshore wind projects in the area, is expected to generate around 800 megawatts of electricity, and reduce greenhouse gas emissions by more than 1.5 million tons annually, according to developers.

Some commissioners wanted more details during the public hearing.

Commissioner Jeff Carlson asked the Park City Wind representatives to elaborate on why they described the commission’s denial as nonsensical.

“We felt that … the denial order of conditions was inconsistent with the evidence that was placed in front of the commission,” Adam Kahn, an attorney representing Park City Wind, said, adding that issues raised were not ones that were previously discussed as part of the proceedings, and some of the concerns were outside of the Wetlands Protection Act’s scope.

Carlson disagreed, saying the denial was about the models of the sea floor cabling and the incidental take, or the allowed amount of harassment of marine mammals, authorized by National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. He particularly expressed concern that the endangered North Atlantic right whales were on this list.

“I don’t understand why that’s nonsensical,” Carlson said.

Carlson continued by saying Park City Wind’s incidental take authorization expired in 2023 and asked if this will be renewed. Hans van Lingen from Avangrid said the incidental harassment authorization, which was issued last September, only applied to active vessel work. Van Lingen said no construction work is planned for the immediate future, but the renewal will take place before vessel work begins. “It’s not something that needs to be in place at this very moment,” Van Lingen said, adding that he expects that the language in the renewed authorization will be similar to the previously issued one.

The Marine Mammals Protection Act lists two definitions for harassment, which are labeled as Level A and Level B. Level A harassment is “any act of pursuit, torment, or annoyance that has the potential to injure a marine mammal or marine mammal stock in the wild,” while Level B includes “acts that have the potential to disturb (but not injure) a marine mammal or marine mammal stock in the wild by disrupting behavioral patterns, including, but not limited to, migration, breathing, nursing, breeding, feeding, or sheltering.” Park City Wind’s expired incidental harassment authorization awarded by NOAA only allowed Level B harassment. However, the document also shows mitigation efforts Park City Wind needs to take in regard to right whales, such as reporting the animals’ sightings and vessel distance limitations.

Commissioner Geoffrey Kontje asked what the aggregate impact of the cables would be on Muskeget channel. He underscored that cables from other projects have already been laid and more are coming from other projects. Kahn said there would be five cables in total for Avangrid’s projects near Martha’s Vineyard, with the two cables from Park City Wind and another three for another project called Commonwealth Wind.

“I think the overriding concern is, where’s the end to the number of cables that will be installed out there?” Kontje said. “The corridor has already been widened once to accommodate more cables.”

Kontje pointed out that while each cable might only impact a “narrow band of sediment” on the ocean floor, the number of offshore wind projects planned around waters near Martha’s Vineyard would have a significant impact.

“I think that’s a large concern,” he said, adding that the commission is tasked with protecting the waters of Martha’s Vineyard, particularly those of Edgartown.

After further discussion, commission chair Edward Vincent Jr. called for public comments. No public comments were made during the hearing.

Before the denial could be rescinded, Carlson made a motion to continue the public hearing until more information was received, such as an updated incidental harassment authorization. Commissioner Christina Brown seconded the motion.

“This is not necessarily … reinforcing the denial at all,” he said. “We simply do not have enough information to make a decision, in my opinion.”

Van Lingen pointed out that the superseding order requires Park City Wind to provide information to the commission. Pat Johnson from Avangrid also said Edgartown’s wetland laws don’t really deal with marine mammals.

Vincent emphasized that the hearing was about rescinding the commission’s denial and going with the state’s Department of Environmental Protection’s order, which was advised by town counsel. “We were overruled,” Vincent said.

After further discussion and receiving clarification it would be the denial rescindment that would be postponed, Brown took back seconding Carlson’s motion. None of the other commissioners seconded Carlson’s motion, so it failed.

The commission voted 6-0 to rescind the denial of Park City Wind’s request. Carlson, who lost connection during the meeting, could not vote.