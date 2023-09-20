Anna Mae Cecilio, 95, of Pocasset died on Sunday evening, Sept. 17, 2023, at the home of her daughter, Marie Fisher, in Oak Bluffs. She was predeceased by her husband, Francis Cecilio Sr.

Visiting hours in the Chapman Funeral Home, 56 Edgartown Road in Oak Bluffs, will be on Monday, Sept. 25, from 4 to 7 pm. Her funeral Mass will be celebrated in St. Augustine’s Church, Franklin Street in Vineyard Haven, on Tuesday, Sept. 26, at 10 am. Burial will follow in Oak Grove Cemetery, Vineyard Haven.

Donations may be made in her memory to Hospice of Martha’s Vineyard, P.O. Box 1748, Vineyard Haven, MA 02568. Visit chapmanfunerals.com for online guestbook and information. A complete obituary will appear in another edition of this paper.