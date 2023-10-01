Brazilian fugitive suspected of murder arrested in Edgartown

A 31-year-old Brazilian man who’d been living on Martha’s Vineyard undocumented for an unknown length of time was taken into custody by immigration agents Thursday due to murder charges in his home country.

Officials say Hiago Ornela-Da Silva first entered the United States as a minor in 2007 and had been ordered removed by a federal immigration judge after being apprehended by border patrol.

He subsequently self-removed from the United States two years later, before reentering the country at an unknown date and location, ICE said in a statement Thursday.

According to Brazilian law enforcement, Ornela-Da Silva has been wanted as of February 2022 for his alleged connection to a 2021 double homicide.

With assistance from the Edgartown Police Department, members of Boston’s Enforcement and Removal Operations (EPO) apprehended Ornela-Da Silva on Edgartown-Vineyard Haven Road during a traffic stop Thursday morning, officials say.

While it is not known at this time where he was employed or for how long, police say Ornela-Da Silva had been under surveillance for some time whilst residing on the Blvd in Edgartown.

Edgartown police are not involved in simple matters of immigration, but local detectives assisted ICE Thursday due to the serious charge of homicide.

According to federal immigration officials, Ornela-Da Silva will remain in custody pending his removal from the United States.

“The arrest of this Brazilian noncitizen demonstrates our commitment to prioritizing enforcement and removal efforts against unlawfully present noncitizens who are wanted for crimes in their home countries,” said ERO Boston Field Office Director Todd Lyons in Thursday’s press release.

“The cooperation with CBP Air and Marine Operations, as well as the Edgartown Police Department, was instrumental in successfully apprehending this individual. We are appreciative of the Edgartown Police Department’s ongoing support of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).”