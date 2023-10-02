Nantucket unavailable for a part of Tuesday

The Steamship Authority (SSA) ferry Nantucket missing its 6:15 pm departure from Vineyard Haven turned out to be the first of several canceled trips that will extend into Tuesday.

“The Nantucket had a hard docking due to wind and tidal conditions in Oak Bluffs when it made its 3:15 pm arrival,” SSA spokesperson Sean Driscoll told The Times Tuesday evening. “The vessel was permitted to return to Woods Hole but [we’re] waiting for [U.S. Coast Guard] clearance to sail.”

Later in the night, the SSA announced online that the Nantucket “sustained minor damage” during the hard docking at Oak Bluffs Terminal.

“The vessel will be out of service for an unknown length of time on Tuesday,” the announcement reads. “We will post additional information as it becomes available. We apologize to our customers for the inconvenience.”

The SSA website listed several canceled trips that were on the Nantucket’s schedule for “mechanical issues.” These included the 9:45 pm ferry departing Woods Hole on Monday and, so far, three Tuesday morning trips including the 6 am departure from Vineyard Haven, 7 am departure from Woods Hole, and the 8:15 am departure from Vineyard Haven.