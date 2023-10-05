Planning board requests review of turf project 

Though both sides have agreed to avoid a trial, the MVRHS school committee and the Oak Bluffs planning board are still in disagreement about next steps for the development of a new turf field and track at the high school.

In a joint filing, the planning board asked the court to remand the turf project application back before the board, so they can conduct a new analysis of the application with the judge’s ruling limitations in mind.

“We are asking the judge to allow us to conduct a review of their application based on his new defined clarifications on what our authority is, now that the judge has more clearly defined these interpretations of the law and the authority by which we have to govern and protect groundwater in a water resource protection district under the Dover guidelines,” Oak Bluffs planning board chair Ewell Hopkins told The Times.

The school committee, meanwhile, state in their legal filing that the project does not need a special permit from the planning board based on the judge’s ruling, and the board’s decision to reject the field is vacated.

A land court judge a month ago ruled in the favor of the school committee, finding that the planning board acted “beyond its authority” by taking groundwater protection into its argument when denying a special permit for the school’s turf field project.

While ruling in the school’s favor, the judge gave the two sides 30 days to reach an agreement on how to proceed.

On Thursday, after 30 days, the school and planning board jointly filed a status report and requested a joint status conference with Judge Kevin T. Smith to discuss remaining disputes between the parties.

The status conference will be an opportunity to discuss the status report, understand next steps, and discuss the procedural aspects of the case with the judge and both parties present.

The filing was also discussed at a MVRHS committee meeting on Wednesday.

“We agree that no triable issues remain, and no additional discovery is needed,” committee chair Kathryn Schertzer announced. “However, we disagree on the final disposition of the case. We anticipate a status conference and await the court’s instructions.”

The announcement came after the committee met with attorney Brian Winner of Meade, Tallerman and Costa.

The school proposed a final judgment that the planning board would reverse and vacate their decision denying the application, and that the project does not require a special permit.

Per the joint status report filed Thursday, the planning board states the project should be remanded back to the planning board because other locations for the school’s athletic fields on the MVRHS campus were not considered.

Per the report, the board did not consider whether the school could “reasonably locate its playing fields elsewhere on its campus – outside of the dimensional limitations” of the laws that allow them to govern water resources.

Hopkins said their authority “covers a portion, but not the entirety” of the school’s campus.

“Now, with clarification of that authority, we would like to evaluate modifications to the current application under those guidelines,” the planning board chair said.

The school attorney Winner also shared an update on discussions had with opposing attorney Michael Goldsmith leading up to the status report, and outlined potential courses the case could take going forward.

According to Winner, if the judge rules on the side of the school, as previously planned, the planning board does have a right to appeal the decision.

“If the judge imposes a final decision unilaterally against the wishes of one of the parties, then everyone has a right to appeal that,” he said.

The only way that another appeal could be avoided completely is if the parties reached an agreement for both sides to waive their right to appeal, said Winner.

Winner declined to estimate how long it might be until he heard back from the court or when the status conference date might be set, but said it could be weeks, or months, depending on the court’s schedule. The conference will likely take place over zoom between the MVRHS committee, the planning board, and the judge.

The committee voted 5-2 to enter executive session to further discuss more details of the proceedings with Winner, though committee member Skipper Manter argued to keep the session public.

“I think we’d be better off having the public listen to us,” he said, arguing that if litigation is over, the case is over, and the discussion is just reference to procedure. “That can’t possibly hurt our position. I think the better informed public, the better off we’ll be.”

Following the executive session, the committee discussed financing Winner’s upcoming services.

Attorney Winner anticipated that he would be billing the committee an additional 2 hours of work, for attending the status conference, and for discussing the results with the committee. He said no prep work would be needed for the next step of the process.

The committee felt confident they’d be able to pay for those services with the remaining funds in the designated line.

“We’ve got that covered,” Manter said.