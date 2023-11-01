Nantucket is out for freight door repair

The Steamship Authority’s (SSA) freight ferry Gay Head is not done substituting for larger vessels just yet.

The SSA announced online on Wednesday, Nov. 1, that the passenger ferry Nantucket will be unavailable starting at 2:30 pm to allow maintenance personnel to repair the vessel’s stern freight door. While the Nantucket is out, the Gay Head will be running the larger boat’s schedule. The Gay Head also substituted for the Island Home on Wednesday morning

“While no trips are canceled, there will be limited passenger capacity,” the announcement reads. “The length of the repair is uncertain, so please plan accordingly if you normally take the boat for your afternoon or evening commute.”

SSA spokesperson Sean Driscoll told The Times repairs were needed for one of the wheels that guide the door operations.

“There was no incident that [led] to it,” he said.