Senate passes menstrual products access bill

The Massachusetts Senate unanimously passed two bills late last week that would provide better access to menstrual products and help reduce the spread of HIV.

An Act Enabling Pharmacists to Prescribe, Dispense and Administer PrEP is a bill that would allow Massachusetts pharmacists to prescribe PrEP — pre-exposure prophylaxis — a medication effective in stopping the transmission of human immunodeficiency virus.

Currently, Massachusetts residents who use PrEP must make an appointment and go through their doctor, which lawmakers say can be a barrier for people who need the medication on short notice, cannot make an appointment, or cannot access medical care.

And S.2481, An Act to Increase Access to Disposable Menstrual Products, passed the Senate as well. It would require safe and disposable menstrual products to be provided in primary and secondary schools, correctional facilities, and shelters and temporary housing facilities at no cost to recipients.

Both bills have been backed by local state Senator Julian Cyr, who represents the Vineyard.

“PrEP is a game-changer in HIV prevention. Yet while this life-saving medication reduces the risk of transmission by 99 percent, it remains inaccessible for too many,” Cyr is quoted in a release about the PrEP bill. “Allowing pharmacists to prescribe and dispense PrEP on a short-term basis, similar to what’s already allowed for contraceptives, would significantly increase the accessibility of this essential HIV prevention tool. With greater access to PrEP, we can narrow the gap in PrEP utilization among LGBTQ people of color. I am someone who uses PrEP, and most of my gay, bisexual, and queer friends rely on it too. With this legislation, we are once again putting people at the center of our public health policy. I’m thrilled it has passed the Senate.”

On the menstrual products bill, Cyr said that the legislation would provide equal access to Massachusetts residents. “Period products are not luxuries, but necessities required for people’s basic needs, health, and hygiene,” the senator said. “An inaccessibility of period products speaks to the longstanding and persistent misogyny in our society, a bias that intersects with inequalities in housing, education, socioeconomics, and beyond. By ensuring better access to these products, we support further access to essential health needs regardless of our situation in life.”

A similar bill passed the Senate in the last legislative session, but was not backed by the House.