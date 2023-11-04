Malm buys Chip Chop for just shy of $24 million

The landmark Vineyard Haven property known as Chip Chop sold for $23.9 million on Friday.

The Dukes County Registry of Deeds recorded the sale of the two properties — 690 and 794 Chappaquonsett Road. Two trusts – Seven Nine Four Chappaquonsett Road Realty Trust and Martha’s Vineyard Holding Trust – were listed as the buyers.

The Wall Street Journal first reported the sale Friday morning, reporting that Island investor David Malm purchased the property. Malm owns several properties on Nantucket and Martha’s Vineyard, including a home in Edgartown on South Water Street that was subject to controversy.

Chip Chop is an iconic Island property, and was owned by former ABC News Anchor, Diane Sawyer, before the sale on Friday. Sawyer and her late husband Mike Nichols were longtime seasonal residents of the Vineyard. The couple were married on the Island in 1988, and in 1995 purchased Chip Chop.

The Chappaquonsett property has a long history of hosting well-known dignitaries aside from Sawyer. It was built as a home for famed Broadway actress Katharine Cornell. Also, the Chip Chop property is painted into the mural in town hall in Vineyard Haven, at the Katharine Cornell Theater, painted by Island artist Stan Murphy.

The property has two separate lots — one 17.4 acres, and the other 2.84 acres. Sotheby’s says there’s a mile of private shoreline surrounding the property, “including 2,000 feet of sandy beach on the exquisite swimming waters of Vineyard Sound, and a large swath of sandy beach on Lake Tashmoo.”

Sotheby’s writes that there are four homes on the property, a three-bedroom main house, a two-bedroom cottage, and two beach houses built in 2007.