Local migrant flights documentary receives award

The locally produced documentary “Waiting to Continue: The Venezuelan Asylum Seekers on Martha’s Vineyard” has been chosen to receive the Arlington International Film Festival’s Outstanding Massachusetts Filmmaker Award, Circuit Arts announced last week.

The documentary short, which portrays the after-effects of last year’s unexpected arrival of nearly 50 South American migrants to the Vineyard, was created by Circuit Films filmmakers Ollie Becker, Tim Persikno and Tom Ellis.

“The recognition at the Arlington International Film Festival marks another milestone in the journey of ‘Waiting to Continue,’” Circuit Arts said in a recent press release. “Since its premiere at the annual Martha’s Vineyard Film Festival last March, the film has already garnered attention and acclaim around the state and from the Martha’s Vineyard community, and its impact continues to grow as it reaches wider audiences.

“The Outstanding Massachusetts Filmmaker Award not only recognizes the talent behind the camera, but also the cultural and social significance of a film,” the release continued. “It celebrates the importance of cinema and its power to shed light on pressing issues and inspire change. Circuit Arts’ and Circuit Films’ mission is to produce thought-provoking documentaries. Waiting to Continue aligns with that commitment.”