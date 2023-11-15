Fossil Fridays

Fossils are amazing. Finding preserved remains of bones, shells, or imprints of animals buried in sand and mud, under ancient seas, lakes, and rivers, is pretty exciting. Though finding a fossil isn’t always easy, on Friday, Nov. 17, the Edgartown library will have books and materials available for kids to learn all about fossils — and an opportunity to choose a fossil to take home! So drop in and explore. No registration required. 10:30 am to noon.