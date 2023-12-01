Vineyard committee exploring universal preschool

Vineyard school officials are looking into the possibility of creating universal preschool on the Island.

At the All-Island School Committee (AISC) meeting Thursday, Vice-Chair Alex Salop presented plans to create a task force, to work toward expanding options for students before kindergarten.

Salop hopes to educate more students early on, to save resources otherwise spent catching them up later. He also states that universal preschool could improve district MCAS scores.

As expanding preschool is explored, Salop is also considering possible roles for modular units that might be available to the school district. These could also address a space crunch in the district’s current preschool program, Project Headway.

At the meeting, Salop referenced the 1962 Perry Preschool Project, a lifelong study of disadvantaged youth. The study showed that structured preschool attendees became more educated, successful and socially and emotionally healthy.

“We know that the time between when a child is born and five years old is the most important developmental time in their lives,” Salop said.

Addressing students’ issues earlier can save time and resources later, added Salop. “[I]f you have a successful preschool program, you can remediate some of the costs that are occurring every year to remediate these students as they are farther along in their educational cycle.”

Improving the district’s state test scores is also a focus. “We had seen our MCAS scores, and we were not particularly happy as a school committee with them,” says Salop. One way to do it is by providing a better way for them to be prepared to succeed as students from kindergarten moving forward. And universal preschool is an excellent way to give kids a leg up so that they can be successful.”

“One thing I will say about test scores is that they’re the last step in a process,” stated Salop at the meeting. “If you do anything else right, the test scores will go along with it.”

Salop also told the meeting that the Vineyard currently has excellent preschools. However, many parents are on waiting lists. “What if these families can’t afford to spend the time and money and cost to get their kids into these schools?” he asked.

Salop also says that many parents who would benefit from childcare would also benefit from preschool, for similar reasons. He is also interested in what responsibilities the district might take for providing preschool-age children with after-school care. “[We’re] thinking about how we can make it as convenient as possible for parents,” said Salop.

Salop would like task force members to represent the public school community and various stakeholders. He recommended a task force composed of the district superintendent and public school administrators, English language learners representatives, private preschool teachers and/or leaders, a family childcare representative, a large employer with employees who need childcare or preschooling, a private foundation representative, and educational experts.

Given the current state of this effort, Salop acknowledged that timelines and specific steps are yet to be planned, and that a concrete proposal is yet to form. “That’s going to take time and effort, and it’s not something we’re going to come up with in a month,” he said. Salop also says that it will be the task force’s job to understand any financial ramifications, and work with stakeholders to represent current public and private preschool interests.

Though the task force would have to come up with any strategies toward universal preschool, Salop estimated three ways that universal preschool could form. One way is a voucher program to increase the number of preschoolers. This could partner with existing preschool options, and lead to convenience for parents. A voucher system succeeded in Orleans, where the Cape town passed $500,000 in yearly funding through town meeting. Salop did state that a warrant article for vouchers on the Vineyard might not be the best option. Orleans has a significantly smaller student population, and Salop has been advised by district manager Mark Friedman that any warrant article would require a capital expense.

Another way could be a hybrid program, meaning one utilizing both public and private preschool options. Salop says that this system could also use vouchers.

Another option could be to establish a centralized program within the public school district. This would require capital funds, and Salop is considering public-private partnerships for funding.

A hybrid or centralized program could benefit from extra space provided by modular units that the district is currently considering purchasing. The units, currently in use for the Tisbury School construction project, must be purchased or have their leases extended by February 15, presenting a time crunch for any plans.

Committee member Robert Lionette recently expressed interest in using the units for a centralized early education program.

Available space and resources are an overall consideration for district preschooling. Were universal preschool implemented, Salop estimates that there would be 120–150 students per year of age. This estimate is based on the similar numbers within each high school grade.

The only preschool program the district currently offers is Project Headway, which teaches special needs students and an equal number of their peers. The peers require tuition to attend.

Project Headway, says Salop, is dealing with a lack of space. “[Project Headway] is using space in churches and other locations.”

“There’s only a pretty limited number of resources available in Project Headway anyhow,” he adds. “So we’re not doing a ton of preschool education for the larger island community.”

Salop said that universal preschool would benefit from modular units, but does not absolutely require them.

Amy Houghton, Tisbury school committee chair, was receptive to the presentation. Houghton recommended a task force on the topic at the previous AISC meeting. “I think it’s fabulous. Really appreciate all [the] work that you have done,” said Houghton.

Houghton advised Salop to inform potential task force candidates of the scope of work required, and to bring a list of potential candidates to the next AISC meeting. That meeting is yet to be scheduled.