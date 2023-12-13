Chabad lights menorah in Owen Park

1 of 3

Chabad on the Vineyard held its second annual Owen Park menorah lighting on Tuesday evening, with festive foods, music, and plenty of light.

Over 50 event-goers of all ages enjoyed hot soup, latkes, and sufganiyot (jelly doughnuts), as well as take-home menorah kits. A large inflatable dreidel also spun around through the event, moved by the wind, and by the end of the evening landed on the Hebrew letter hei.

Partway through the event, attention also turned to a fire performer, who twirled around with flaming torches.

The star of the event was a nine-foot-tall menorah, lit for the holiday’s sixth night by Rabbi Tzvi Alperowitz of Chabad. The menorah has a bit of its own history, as it was gifted to Tisbury several years ago.

“There was a Chabad in Hyannis, and there was a doctor at the Martha’s Vineyard Hospital by the name of Yosef Glassman,” explained Alperowitz. “He, together with the Chabad from Hyannis, bought it…and donated it to the town. So it was done in partnership with Chabad in Hyannis…I think it was 2017, maybe 2018.”

The event was also attended by Jay Grande, Tisbury town administrator and repeat attendee. “I was so pleased to be invited again this year to this celebration,” said Grande. “Happy Hanukkah to all of you.”

“It reminds me again how strong a community we have,” said Grande, “and a community of faith that has gathered here this evening…I look forward to participating in future years.”

Before the Hanukkah prayers recited on every night of the holiday, Alperowitz led the event in a prayer for peace, with the ongoing military conflict in Israel and Palestine in mind.

“We’re going to say a psalm together in prayer for peace around the world. [For] the prayer, especially have in your mind our family in Israel, as the psalm [is] that we pray for the peace of Jerusalem.”

From their bandstand in the corner of the Owen Park lot, New York band Shir Soul supplied live rock music throughout the evening — shir means “to sing” in Hebrew. The band, led by lively frontman David Ross, performed rock versions of Jewish music and popular rock songs, as well as their medley of Stevie Wonder hits with adapted lyrics. From the start of their adaptation of Wonder’s “I Wish”: “Looking back on when I/was a little dreidel-spinning boy.”

Alperowitz was happy with the turnout, and excited for future years. “This will be an annual event. And it’s going to grow each year…We’re easily double the size of last year’s crowd.”