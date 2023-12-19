Hebrew Center threatened amid nationwide bomb hoax

On Sunday, the Martha’s Vineyard Hebrew Center was the target of a bomb threat made through an email that was sent to approximately 20 other synagogues around Massachusetts.

After searching the local center, local and state police found no dangerous materials, and Rabbi Caryn Broitman considered the threat a hoax.

Broitman and four others were inside the building around 9:30 Sunday morning when they received the email. The Rabbi says they promptly evacuated the center and called police.

Broitman says that local police responded immediately, swept the building, and found nothing of concern. Massachusetts state police came shortly after, with a bomb-sniffing dog, and also found nothing.

“It was very heartening how quick and responsive they were, and that nothing was found,” Broitman said.

According to Broitman, the other 20 or so recipients of the email were synagogues. Most were in the Boston area and in the eastern part of Massachusetts.

This is the first time Broitman can recall of any notable threat being made to the Hebrew Center. Broitman adds that she is very confident about the center’s future safety and awareness of threats.

“I think that these kinds of things are disruptive. I understand that they can be scary…We’re in a national group called the Secure Community Network that monitors the threats to synagogues,” Broitman said. “We’re very plugged into threats that are happening. Our leadership is really doing everything we need to do for security for the synagogue.”

Broitman states that during the ongoing Israel-Hamas war, Jewish centers have been more concerned about safety overall. “It’s a hard time. There’s a very tragic war, and those things tend to increase these kinds of hoaxes.”

On Saturday, the nonprofit Secure Community Network — which works to protect the U.S. Jewish community — reported a record 199 “swatting” incidents and false bomb threats to U.S. Jewish institutions over a 24-hour period. “Swatting,” named after police SWAT teams, refers to a type of criminal harassment in which an emergency service is deceived into sending a response team to an address.

Threats were detected against institutions in 14 states, not including Massachusetts.

Jewish centers nationwide, including the Martha’s Vineyard Hebrew Center, have also increased police security after the 2018 terrorist attack at Pittsburgh’s Tree of Life synagogue.

Elsewhere on the Island, Chabad on the Vineyard received no bomb threat, says Rabbi Tzvi Alperowitz. “I was horrified to hear that the Hebrew Center received such a threat, [made] to synagogues in Jewish houses of worship across the country,” says Alperowitz. “We stand hand in hand with the Hebrew Center in unity.”

Alperowitz is staying vigilant, and in contact with local authorities regarding Chabad’s overall security. “Thank god, we’ve not had any incidents, but we do take necessary precautions…We’re constantly monitoring the security situation. Should the need arise, we will take care of it.”

Alperowitz adds that some Chabad community members have told him that they feel safe on-Island, but less so while traveling off-Island or overseas.

“The Vineyard is a beautiful place, a safe place. People are sharing with me that they’re being hesitant about regular trips. There have been quite a few of those calls, actually…Ultimately we’ll come through this and we’ll be stronger.”

Broitman states that the Hebrew Center is preparing a letter to its members regarding the threatening email.