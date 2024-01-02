Still no power from Vineyard Wind

With the start of the new year, Vineyard Wind missed its 2023 goal to begin delivering power to the state.

The State House News Service first reported that while the project’s current turbines generated power on Sunday evening, additional testing was needed before wind energy could be sent to the grid.

It’s still unclear when the offshore wind project would add power to the grid.

“On Sunday evening, Vineyard Wind was able to reach a significant milestone by successfully energizing the first turbine on the nation-leading project,” an Avangrid spokesperson told the Times in an email statement Tuesday. “This follows a series of major milestones already achieved on the project, including the activation of the onshore substation, laying of 73-km length export cable connecting the project to the grid, and installing and energizing the offshore substation. We are currently working through all the required tests, both internal processes and with ISO New England, and synchronizing all components to deliver power to shore soon.”

In August, representatives of Avangrid, the company that owns half of Vineyard Wind alongside Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners, told various stakeholders during a boat tour to the construction site that six turbines were expected to be constructed in the fall of 2023 and first power would be delivered in mid-October. At the time, the project was announced to be fully operational by mid-2024.

However, by December power had still not been delivered and only five turbines were constructed.

Avangrid spokesperson Craig Gilvarg told The Times last month that the project was still on course to deliver power by the end of 2023 despite delays. Vineyard Wind also said in a newsletter on Dec 27 that the project was on track for the end-of-the-year deadline.

Once all 62 turbines are installed, the project is expected to deliver 806 megawatts of electricity.

With the delays, Vineyard Wind will no longer be the first utility-scale offshore wind project to deliver power in the United States. South Fork Wind successfully delivered power to Long Island, N.Y., last month.