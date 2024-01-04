High school plans athletic field demolition

Plans to tear down the bleachers, sports lighting, and scoreboard on the Martha’s Vineyard Regional High School’s varsity athletic field are underway, as school representatives have filed an application for a demolition permit.

In the filings, which were submitted to the Oak Bluffs Building Department on Dec. 22, 2023, Island schools’ superintendent Richie Smith says the proposed demolition is in preparation for upcoming improvements to the athletic facilities.

In addition to the high school’s plans to construct a new synthetic turf athletic field, the project will also include a new 400m running track, bleachers, press box, and sports lighting.

The estimated value of the existing structure slated to be torn down, according to the permit application, is $140,000; the school estimates that the demolition process will cost around $75,000.

There is no date set on when the demolition will occur.

The filing of the demolition permit caught some Oak Bluffs officials by surprise, but members of the school committee say they have the legal right to move forward with the project, despite ongoing litigation.

“The school committee has never taken a vote to stop,” said school committee member Michael Watts. “With the court’s recent ruling, we have to do something to go forward.”

The Martha’s Vineyard Commission originally approved the high school project in 2021, but it’s been delayed due to ongoing litigation in Massachusetts Land Court, where the regional high school was appealing the Oak Bluffs Planning Board’s May 2022 decision to deny a special permit for the project construction. Oak Bluffs planning board members had cited concerns over per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS).

But in his Nov. 22 ruling, Land Court judge Kevin T. Smith found that the planning board had acted beyond its authority when denying the proposed high school field project, and ordered an annulment of the planning board’s denial — giving MVRHS the freedom to continue its project.

In August, the high school was also granted an extension of the project’s approval by the Martha’s Vineyard Commission. The initial approval of the high school’s project was to be extended until 60 days after the lawsuit with the town’s planning board reached resolution — either after the judge’s ruling and the expiration of any appeal period or following the stipulation of dismissal with the court.

The school district’s application for a demolition permit was submitted to the town of Oak Bluffs just two days after the town’s planning board filed its counter appeal in land court, and the same day the MVRHS committee met in executive session after the planning board filed the appeal.

After reconvening from an executive session at that Dec. 22 meeting, MVRHS committee chair Kathryn Shertzer commented on the litigation: “Regardless of the planning board’s notice to appeal … we are enthusiastically moving forward, supported by the land court’s decision, protected by the Dover Amendment,” she said.

Planning board chair Ewell Hopkins, learning that the school had filed the demolition permit, questioned if the request might be premature. He specifically questioned if the school had the finances to complete the field project once the existing facilities are demolished.

“When someone submits an application, we are looking at the feasibility and viability for an applicant to complete the project. We don’t like open holes,” Hopkins said, adding that it’s ultimately up to the town’s building inspector to sign off on the demolition permit, not the planning board. He questioned if the school had the money to complete the project; Hopkins said that the last time the school committee was before the board, they had not raised the money yet for the project.

The planning board chair also questioned if the school would be considering the larger high school building renovation or complete rebuild project that is currently in the early planning stages. The school has been accepted into the Massachusetts School Building Authority process, which could fund a significant portion of the project. “Is the larger redesign of the school informing this decision, or are they separate and distinct?” Hopkins questioned.

“I’m very surprised to the point of shock that they are going forward with those two outstanding points,” he told The Times.

School committee member Watts, in a comment to The Times, said that the school had not raised the money and could therefore not move forward with the project. He said that the MVC’s approval requires that private funding be used to complete the project, and the school has not raised that money yet.

He said that in 2019, the project was estimated to cost about $12 million.

But despite not having the funding, Watts said it was important that the school starts to move forward after so many delays.

“Because [the demolition permit] is filed, we have put a clock on,” he added. “Some clock has to start. If we do nothing forever, no clock is ever going to start. And we have a failing track.”

According to the demolition filing, the school plans on reusing much of the razed material at one of the other Island schools. The rest will be stored by MVRHS for use at a later date.

“We understand that a building permit application will be required for the reinstallation of these structures and intend to fully comply with the building, plumbing, and electrical codes at that time,” the filings state; it adds that “as this is a public project and the MVYPS has already spent over $40,000 on testing and review fees with the MVC[,] we respectfully request a waiver.”

Oak Bluffs Building Department officials have not yet responded to The Times’ inquiry into whether the demolition permit is likely to be granted.

MVYPS superintendent Richie Smith did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Daniel Greenman contributed to this report.