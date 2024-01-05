Aquinnah’s climate building codes approved

The new year brought new building codes for Aquinnah that will not allow the use of fossil fuels in large renovations and new builds for systems like heating and cooling.

The Massachusetts Department of Energy Resources recently gave the final green light to seven communities across the state involved in the new pilot program. Aside from Aquinnah, Brookline, Cambridge, Concord, Lincoln, Lexington and Acton are undergoing the fossil-fuel free model.

The pilot is intended to help Massachusetts — and the Vineyard — meet its climate goals. The Healey Administration reports that the state’s buildings sector is the second largest source of greenhouse gas emissions, at 35 percent.

In Aquinnah, the new bylaws were set to be activated on Monday, Jan. 1, but Aquinnah Climate and Energy Committee chair Bill Lake said the town was required to post the new bylaws online first, which it is in the process of doing. The bylaws would go into effect immediately after being posted online.

Voters in the up-Island town approved the measure during the annual town meeting in May. The “Fossil-Fuel Free Demonstration” restricts and prohibits new buildings and substantial renovations from installing systems that use fossil fuels, though clerical changes did need to be approved during the special town meeting a month later. Voters also approved adopting stricter building codes to be more energy-efficient.

State lawmakers created the pilot program in 2022. West Tisbury was initially slated to take part as well, but the town did not meet the affordable housing requirement to participate. Ten percent of a municipality’s housing stock must be considered affordable under Chapter 40B laws in order to participate.

Lake told The Times there is pending state legislation that would allow every municipality to opt into the program.

While the new bylaws alone will not be sufficient to achieve the Island’s goal to be fossil fuel free by 2040, Lake says it is a step in the right direction.

“We didn’t want to keep adding to the number of houses that would need to be converted later,” he said, adding that all-electric houses tend to be cheaper than houses run on fossil fuels.

While the new bylaws will help in combating climate change, it may not be welcomed by everyone. Aquinnah building inspector Adam Petkus said that it will likely come as a surprise to some contractors or homeowners that might be looking for a building permit to use a gas-powered stove or other, fossil-fuel powered heating source.

But he said that homeowners or contractors should be able to seek relief if they have a hardship. He is under the impression that the town is required to set up a special committee that could grant special permits. It won’t be up to him to offer that relief though, only to provide options.

“As the building inspector, I’m happy to answer questions and show you the road map so you don’t feel like it’s impossible to get you where you need to go. I don’t want people feeling left out in the cold,” Petkus said. “I don’t work for the department of energy, I work for the town of Aquinnah. If the rules are there, I will enforce them, but only because they are the town’s rules. I want to make sure that Islanders are okay and this won’t affect anyone.”

Sam Houghton contributed to this report.