Aquinnah votes down school budget

Developing

Residents at Aquinnah Town Meeting voted to reject the Martha’s Vineyard Regional High School proposed budget Tuesday night by just three votes.

A motion to amend the proposed budget down to zero passed 50 to 47.

Tuesday night’s vote caps a tumultuous several weeks for the MVRHS school committee as voters voice their frustration over an ongoing lawsuit over a proposed turf field.

Aquinnah is the third town to turn down the proposed budget. Chilmark and West Tisbury did last month.

The three votes will force the MVRHS school committee to submit a new proposed budget for approval during special town meetings. If that doesn’t happen before July, the state will have to approve a level funded budget on a month-by-month basis.

Superintendent Richie Smith said at Aquinnah’s Tuesday meeting that the schools will have to coordinate with the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education on Wednesday about funding a budget in the Fiscal Year 2024.

High school Principal Sara Dingledy said that by amending the school budget to zero dollars, teacher contracts would be impacted.

A number of residents Tuesday took to the microphone to discuss the risks of PFAS to the Island’s water aquifer, and called for the MVRHS school committee to drop the lawsuit.