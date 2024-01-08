Ralliers remember Jan. 6

1 of 3

With the upcoming presidential election in mind, concerned citizens rallied at the Oak Bluffs roundabout this Saturday, Jan. 6, on the three-year anniversary of the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.

Just over a dozen demonstrators displayed homemade signs warning against hate and fascism, and highlighting the election’s importance.

The event was held by Indivisible M.V., a local political group looking to hold more events as the election approaches.

Ralliers spoke about their reasons for concern come November, and the importance of individual political involvement. They also received honks of support from drivers.

Indivisible MV was founded by Carla Cooper of Edgartown. “The main reason [for the rally] is to just remind people that Jan. 6th was an insurrection against our country, and was not a peaceful protest,” Cooper said on Saturday. “We, as freedom-loving people, are never going to forget the attack on our democracy.”

Cooper said that the rally also marked the kickoff to Indivisible M.V.’s 2024 election season. “We want to get people … energized about the election coming up, and keep [at the] forefront of their mind how important it is. So we’re going to be doing these periodic standouts, so we can just keep reminding people to vote — vote, vote vote — and that democracy is the No. 1 issue right now.”

Cooper says that in the past several years, Indivisible M.V. has held around 50 standout events, as well as annual women’s marches. The group has also collaborated with the Vineyard chapter of Black Lives Matter, the League of Women Voters, the Democratic Council of M.V., and others.

Cooper’s group is the local branch of the national organization Indivisible, which started as a Google document showing people how to pressure local officials to resist Trump’s agenda. Indivisible now organizes millions of activists and thousands of groups nationwide, and encourages voting for progressive causes and candidates, both locally and nationally.

Marvin Jones of Oak Bluffs attended the rally Saturday. He compared Trump’s rhetoric to that of Adolf Hitler, and was alarmed by tribalism in U.S. politics.

Jones also warned that January 6, 2021, might not be the last event of its kind. “We believe it was an insurrection trying to overturn the will of the voters, and then they have the nerve to try to do it again — they called it practice,” Jones said.

Jones recalls a regression in the democratic process over his lifetime. “I was raised a Democrat, and I was born in the ’50s,” he said. “In the ’60s, we were demonstrating every day for peace and freedom. And things are going back 50 years. Here we are again, trying to save democracy.”

Ahead of the November presidential election, Jones wants more of the people responsible for the Capitol attack to be prosecuted, and wants more support for voting rights. “I’d like to see the insurrectionists banned from running, and I’d like to see voting rights restored … I’m from the ’60s, and we had the federal oversight of state elections. And then suddenly they say, ‘Oh, we don’t need that anymore, there’s no racism.’ And now, all of sudden, there are [fewer] voting booths, and longer lines, and more requirements, and more IDs,” said Jones.

Maria Black of Edgartown attended the Massachusetts Democratic Convention as a representative for the Island in the fall. This Saturday, Black attended the rally to remind people of the significance of the attack on the Capitol. “It’s been three years, and I think people sort of are more accepting, and forgetting how really awful that day was,” she said. “And so, by standing out here, we remind people that we still care that this event happened. And we’re still really upset by it, and we can never forget that our government was almost overthrown.”

Black also wanted action to support voting rights ahead of the presidential election. “I would like to see, in states where they’re trying to erode the rights of voters and making it more difficult for voters to actually vote, I would love to see more change … because it’s not truly democracy unless everybody can participate. And I think targeting groups of color, or nonwhite groups, is completely wrong.”

Cooper, the event organizer, wants more people to vote in 2024, and herself advocates for Joe Biden.”I would like to see people get excited about voting. I would like to see them get excited about voting for Joe Biden, and stop complaining about how old he is,” Cooper said on Saturday. “He’s been the most progressive president since FDR … And we also need people to vote for our local candidates and our state candidates … We want people to get engaged, so that they learn about the process and how important it is to show up.”

Specific Biden policies that Cooper highlighted included the recent cap of $35 per month for insulin for Medicare enrollees: “It saves people, especially seniors, thousands of dollars.”

Cooper also noted infrastructure funding: “The infrastructure bill … is bringing broadband funding, and funding for improvements for roads. Actually, we got funding to rebuild South Beach, so it affects us here at home.”

“We’ve never had a president who’s been stronger on unions,” Cooper added. “So these are the issues that affect everyday people.”