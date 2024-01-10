Vineyard Haven flooded, South Beach hit again

Developing

A substantial amount of rain overnight Tuesday has led to significant flooding in downtown Vineyard Haven.

Local businesses have been forced to close with flooding reaching their doors; Stop & Shop had to build a barricade of sandbags to keep lapping waters back on Water Street.

Traffic is flowing on Beach Road in Tisbury, but mostly just trucks and other elevated vehicles; several vehicles have stalled in Beach Road, some needing a tow truck. As of early Tuesday morning, Five Corners was flooded with several inches of water. Water Street has been closed off between Five Corners and just past the entrance of Stop & Shop into

In Edgartown, just as town officials have begun the process of rebuilding the areas hit hardest during December’s storm, Atlantic Drive and South Beach dunes have once again been devastated by Tuesday’s high winds and flooding, exacerbating the vulnerability of the Island’s south shore.

The National Weather Service reports that 2.3 inches of rain fell at the Vineyard airport weather station overnight Tuesday, overpowering storm drains. The highest wind gust recorded overnight reached 50 miles per hour.

But the rain has had a bigger impact. Tisbury DPW director Kirk Metell says that the flooding has been particularly bad. He noted that water has accumulated in some sections of Vineyard Haven that are normally draining easily.

Edgartown

In Edgartown, conservation staff were trying to shore up damage from last month’s storm which resulted in significant beach erosion and a collapsed roadway on Atlantic Drive.

After the holiday season, the town began taking donations of used Christmas trees in order to help build up south shore dunes that had been destroyed. But with that work not yet completed, Tuesday’s storm brought with it tides that made its way over the South Beach Dunes, flooding Atlantic Drive once again. The road will likely be closed for the next several days.

With help from the state, Edgartown Parks Department is working on a plan to mitigate the damage already done, and come up with strategies to prevent further erosion and devastation in the future.

Also, the town announced Wednesday that the Chappy Ferry would be out of service until midday.

SSA

The Steamship Authority experienced multiple cancellations on Wednesday morning due to the weather, including all the ferries up until the 9:50 am departure from Vineyard Haven. One trip, the 11:05 am departure from Woods Hole, is listed as being delayed by 30 minutes because of a crew shortage.

Outages

While it is uncertain how many Islanders experienced power disruptions overnight, Eversource reported that about 40 customers in Tisbury — near where Ashton’s Way meets Herring Creek Road — were without power on Wednesday morning because of a tree limb. The power has since been restored.

An Eversource representative was not immediately available to comment on the extent of the storm’s impact on power