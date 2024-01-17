Ballot measure a chance to end the turf wars

What may have been lost in last week’s excitement surrounding the turf field was a vote by the MVRHS School Committee to support a nonbinding ballot question for voters to say whether they would support grass or synthetic turf.

We say, Finally. Let the voters decide. This should have happened long ago.

The details on how a vote would happen aren’t fully realized, but as most nonbinding resolutions work, this would likely become a ballot question at all six Island annual town elections, presumably in the spring, when towns are hosting town elections anyway. And it would presumably read something like, Should the schools build a synthetic turf field or maintain a grass surface?

Of course, “nonbinding” means there would be no law forcing anyone to follow the results. So in that sense, it’s useless. But considering the nastiness that the field dispute has spurred and how polarized the Island has become over the issue, the ballot could present the school committee with a mandate from voters.

As was voiced by the high school principal last week, the nastiness has become a distraction to education, and has led to poor morale among staff. Sources outside the meeting at the school have confirmed the sentiment.

The ballot measure, if it were held in the spring, would provide enough time for each side to present the pros and cons of grass or synthetic. The public would have an opportunity to better understand what concerns there may be with PFAS stemming from a synthetic field, and decide whether they are real or overinflated for themselves. Voters could better understand if it is possible to maintain a usable grass field. We encourage public forums and evidence-based presentations.

There are some outstanding questions, like how the vote will be interpreted. Will it be a straight-up, popular, all-or-nothing vote? Or will this be something akin to an electoral college, where different towns have more weight than others? Will Oak Bluffs — where the field would be built — get a bigger say?

The other question is whether Oak Bluffs will follow the results. With the planning board’s appeal likely moved to the wayside, there is still the town’s health board, which could implement a townwide moratorium on turf. How the school committee will get them to go along with this nonbinding resolution is anyone’s guess.

Regardless, the only way the nonbinding resolution will work is if there is buy-in from the school committee. They will have to stick to the results, whether they like them or not. Without buy-in, it’ll be another waste of time.

But it does represent an opportunity to end the bitterness. We encourage town clerks and select boards to support the idea, so that this can go before voters.