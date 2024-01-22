Former O.B. fire chief pleads not guilty

1 of 3

Former Oak Bluffs fire chief John Rose has pleaded not guilty in Edgartown District Court to one count of photographing, videotaping or electronically surveilling partially nude or nude person.

On Monday morning, Rose appeared before Judge Ed Lynch at the courthouse.

Lynch set a $10,000 bail for Rose, and ordered him to wear a GPS monitor. Lynch also ordered Rose to stay in contact with probation officers and not contact the complainant in his case.

Court officials say that Rose did post bail on Monday.

A pretrial hearing for Rose has been set for March 25.

Details in the case are still unclear. The DA’s office moved to impound records to protect witnesses.

During Monday’s hearing, a state prosecutor raised concerns to the judge that Rose was a flight risk. Rose’s attorney, Mark Miliotis, disputed those concerns.

Rose’s charge on Monday originated from a separate investigation in December into whether Rose had secretly recorded a child. During that investigation, investigators were told that Rose had shown the complaining witness—an individual in their forties whom he was dating—a video of a sex act between himself and that witness. The act was allegedly filmed on Rose’s phone, without the complaining witness’s consent or knowledge.

Miliotis told the judge that these accusations regarding the phone footage were made in 2020.

The state prosecutor told Lynch that when Rose was informed of the investigation into his actions, attempts to locate him were unsuccessful. According to the prosecutor, upon a December search of Rose’s residence, it appeared that Rose had left hastily. Rotting food was found in the refrigerator, dressers were empty and open, and the home’s heating was turned off.

The prosecutor added that on January 19 state troopers were informed that Rose was attempting to board a flight from West Palm Beach, Florida to Boston. The following morning an arrest warrant was granted, and Rose was arrested after de-boarding the flight.

“What’s most concerning to the Commonwealth is, again, the defendant’s actions right after being informed that this investigation was commencing,” the state prosecutor said. “It appears from the report that he immediately left his home on Martha’s Vineyard Island, went down to Florida, and as a result he was apprehended after an arrest warrant was executed. And he was discovered at Boston Logan Airport, quite a ways away from the Edgartown District Court.”

Miliotis argued on Monday against the need for a GPS device and a $10,000 bail, highlighting Rose’s presence on-Island as a public servant, business owner, generational resident and homeowner.

Miliotis told Lynch that the defense had also reached out to a state trooper before Rose’s flight. “Your honor, the call was made to the trooper before my client embarked anywhere. A call was made to [the trooper] indicating that both our telephone numbers were available, for any reason that the investigation led to apprehension…[Rose] was returning to the jurisdiction on Saturday.”

“I don’t know why a GPS is necessary, your honor,” Miliotis added. “He’s on the Island. He’s well-known in the community and is not going anywhere.”

The state prosecutor also asked the judge to impound the police report related to the case, as the investigation is ongoing and unnamed juveniles might still be identifiable.

A clerk told the Times that the court docket was not available immediately after the proceedings.