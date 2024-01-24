No more Beach Road Weekend for Martha’s Vineyard

The popular summer three-day concert Beach Road Weekend that brought thousands of visitors to the Island will no longer call Martha’s Vineyard home.

Vineyard Arts and Culture Foundation announced in a press release that financial struggles pushed the festival and MV Concert Series off-Island. The foundation says that the music festival will instead be headed to the Cape in 2025.

Beach Road signed a three-year agreement with the Town of Tisbury that was scheduled to end after a festival in 2024.

Beach Road Weekend began in 2019 in Tisbury with the goal of creating a “destination event that would rival any other in New England,” the release states. But the festival “yielded a significant financial deficit.”

Despite having sold-out shows and efforts to improve fundraising efforts, “inflationary pressure and supply chain challenges” from the pandemic followed the festival in 2022 and led to losses exceeding $1 million, the release said.

According to the release, festival operators thought the 2022 experience would bring “financial and operational efficiency” the following year, but to “their surprise and disappointment,” the same financial pressures followed and the festival was impacted by “extraordinarily high cost for cargo, on-island accommodations for working crew, costs for on-island labor and equipment, and off-island rental equipment.

The release states the festival organizers came to the realization that producing a festival on Martha’s Vineyard was “simply too high” and did not align with the foundation’s fundraising goals.

“It is with great disappointment and sadness that we announce that as a result of the extraordinary expense associated with producing touring shows and festivals on Martha’s Vineyard, the MV Concert Series and Beach Road Weekend will not be returning to the Island,” festival founder Adam Epstein said in the release. “This past Beach Road Weekend was fantastic. Seeing Mumford and Sons headline an event we had built from scratch over the span of five years was exhilarating. Yet, the festival had very clear and unrelenting challenges. For every dollar we saved via experience and efficiencies, our costs would increase by two dollars from other factors. We could never catch up. Perseverance and a drive toward efficiency weren’t enough. Hotel costs for our staff, cargo and ferry-related expenses, and extra costs associated with doing the festival on an island led to an extra $1.25 million in expense each year over what the same festival would have cost on the mainland.”

“We see a pathway where Beach Road Weekend can be successful for audiences and as a vehicle for good, but not with the extra financial challenges presented by the Vineyard’s unique location,” Beach Road Weekend co-producer Joe Kosin said in the release. “So, the festival will take 2024 off for a re-design [of] a location on Cape Cod to be announced at a later date. Same great festival – new location!”