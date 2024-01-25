O.B. Planning board likely dropping turf appeal

An appeal stalling the construction of a new, artificial turf field at the Martha’s Vineyard Regional High School is likely coming to a close.

The chair of the Oak Bluffs planning board, Ewell Hopkins, says that town leaders do not support the legal challenge, so he will recommend that the board moves to drop it.

“With a house divided, I don’t see a path forward where we would prevail,” Hopkins told The Times ahead of a planning board meeting on Thursday.

Hopkins was one of two planning board members voting to support the controversial legal challenge last year, so his willingness to drop the case signifies supporters for an appeal are in the minority of the board. Funding for the appeal was also cut by the town’s select board.

The close of the legal challenge would remove a major impediment to the MVRHS school committee to pursue the field, which has been a contentious issue across the Island for years.

The planning board originally rejected the school committee’s application to build the turf field in 2022, but the school district appealed the decision and was ultimately successful in Massachusetts Land Court. A judge moved to annul the board’s rejection of a special permit, arguing that a state law known as the Dover Amendment took precedence over the board’s authority. Then in December, the planning board, in a controversial 2-1 vote — with one member absent and another member abstaining — decided to appeal the court decision.

But the town’s select board earlier this month voted 3-2 to halt funding for the appeal for a variety of issues. Board members said they didn’t want to use taxpayer money to fund the controversial lawsuit, noting that it was a dividing issue on the Island. Some members wanted to encourage unity.

Hopkins said the select board’s decision was behind his recommendation to drop the appeal. Had the select board’s concerns strictly been about finances, he said that the board could have considered other options. But because the select board voiced other concerns, he said it was not appropriate to keep the lawsuit going.

“I don’t plan on going back and fighting with them,” Hopkins said of the select board.