Chilmark addressing erosion after storms

After the series of heavy coastal storms that caused erosion Island-wide, it isn’t just Edgartown undergoing remediation efforts.

Chilmark officials are planning to combat effects at Menemsha Beach, as well as at Squibnocket.

The state Department of Environmental Protection has permitted the town to dredge sand from Menemsha Basin, and add that sand to the nearby Menemsha Beach. The town is also looking to address erosive impacts at the end of Squibnocket Road, for which it may also use the sand dredged from Menemsha Basin.

The storms caused significant erosion Island-wide, especially at beaches and coastline areas. In Chilmark, notable impacts were also seen at Lucy Vincent and Squibnocket beaches.

DEP recently granted Chilmark a permit for a project to dredge approximately 1,440 cubic yards of sediment from Menemsha Basin. The project is meant to accommodate commercial fishing boats and yachts, and the dredged material will be transported by barge to nourish Menemsha Beach.

Chilmark town Administrator Timothy Carroll adds that at Squibnocket Road, a small area was eroded and undermined. “We’re looking at fixing a very small undermining of the road, as an emergency order from the [conservation commission],” he told The Times recently.

“It’s like the [size of the] width of a car on the edge…people have been driving to the edge of the road and it’s going to collapse if we keep letting them do that,” he said.

A temporary protective dune in front of the causeway nearby was also flattened in the storms.

Carroll says that after sand is brought to Menemsha Beach, there may be enough left to help protect Squibnocket.

“If we have extra [sand], maybe we can truck that to Squibnocket,” he said. “We might be able to build a dune to help protect the existing parking structures.”

As per state and federal regulations, Chilmark officials first have to confirm that any sand they plan to relocate matches that of the area it would be moved to.

One positive impact of the storms was the washing of ocean water into the pond system, Caroll said. “It’s a benefit to get the fresh saltwater into the pond system,” he said. “Having the south shore ponds…open to the ocean from time to time increases the salinity for growing oysters, but also it purges out some of the toxins that are built up into those freshwater ponds.”

This is by design, he added.

“The system and the causeway were designed for overwash to happen. That’s why there was an elevated causeway [built] instead of a road on the surface.”