South Beach repairs to cost nearly $2 million

The town of Edgartown received emergency authorization from the Department of Environmental Protection Monday to begin maintenance dredging within Katama Bay to repair damages to the town’s South Beach area.

Total repair work to the area, which includes utilizing sand dredged from Katama Bay to help fortify South Beach dunes, is expected to cost $1.76 million.

In order to qualify for funding through the Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency (MEMA), the Edgartown select board declared a state of emergency on Jan. 17 following a series of coastal storms caused serious damage to the town’s south-facing beaches. The town’s conservation commission has already issued an emergency certification of the proposed work under the state’s Wetland Protection Act.

Edgartown has not yet received funding approval from MEMA since submitting its application last week.

According to the town’s assessment of the damage, the cost of replacing South Beach’s lifeguard facilities, along with the rental of a temporary operations center, will be roughly $450,000.

The town’s plan also calls for repairs of the Herring Creek Bridge and Atlantic Drive, which experienced severe erosion and flooding during the recent storms. The cost for those projects is estimated at $290,000 and $20,000, respectively.