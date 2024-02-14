Right whale entangled by rope from Maine

The rope embedded in the juvenile female North Atlantic right whale that washed ashore dead in Edgartown late last month was determined to have been from Maine.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) announced on Wednesday, Feb. 14, the analysis of the gear, including the purple markings on the rope, to be consistent with rope used in Maine waters for trap and pot buoy lines.

Conservationists were quick to condemn the Maine lobster industry.

Jane Davenport, senior attorney at the conservation organization Defenders of Wildlife, accused the Maine lobster industry’s lobbyists and lawyers of “deceiving the public for years” by claiming gear from the state had never been tied to a right whale’s death.

“This right whale was no more than a year and a half old when she suffered the entanglement that ultimately killed her. She likely spent at least half of her short life in excruciating pain,” Davenport was quoted in a press release. “We cannot avert our eyes from the fact that entanglements are not only pushing this species to the brink of extinction, but brutalizing whales in the process.”

According to NOAA, leading causes of death among right whales are from fishing gear entanglements and vessel strikes. The full necropsy results are still pending and the NOAA Office of Law Enforcement’s investigation of the case remains open.

The calf was identified as an unnamed three-year-old called Catalog #5120, the only known calf of the whale Squilla (Catalog #3720). The rope was entangled around the young whale since 2022, when it was first spotted in the Gulf of St. Lawrence in Canada. Multiple attempts were made to disentangle the whale in January and February in 2023 off Cape Cod. She was seen again in June when she was in worse condition, 60 miles northeast of Shippagan, Canada.

The young whale would wash ashore dead onto Cow Bay in Edgartown. A necropsy would be done on the whale in Aquinnah. The whale’s bones and baleen have been claimed by the Wampanoag tribe of Gay Head for their potential use, and the rest of the animal was buried on-site.