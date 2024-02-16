Estimate for W.T. library project doubles

Fixing the West Tisbury Public Library’s heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) system will likely be more than double originally estimated.

Town officials say the cost has jumped from an estimate of just over a million dollars to more than $2.5 million.

At last year’s annual town meeting, voters approved $1.2 million to repair and possibly replace the library’s HVAC system alongside related repairs to the library building and grounds.

During a West Tisbury select board meeting on Wednesday, Feb. 15, the board agreed to put an additional request for $1.8 million to voters.

The board was not thrilled at the cost spike. “It’s kind of unbelievable, but we’ve got to do it,” board member Cynthia Mitchell said. Board chair Skipper Manter said the price jump was shocking.

West Tisbury is pushing for the new repair because the building is used as a cooling and warming shelter.

On Wednesday, town administrator Jennifer Rand said the HVAC project itself is about $1.9 million, and a new generator was expected to cost $300,000. Other anticipated expenses aren’t fully estimated yet.

Rand says that adds up to $2.7 million for the HVAC system alongside related needs, like from the owner’s project manager (OPM) and site work. Rand said that the OPM had expressed confidence that $2.5 million would be needed and additional funding was being requested as a precautionary measure.

Rand emphasized that these cost estimates were under the assumption contractors will bid to do the work.

“That’s an additional question. It’s not work people really want because they have to come to Martha’s Vineyard,” she said, adding that there have been other projects on the Island in which a bidder gives a “crazy number” for their bid, contributed by a lack of competitors. Additionally, Rand said the project would need two bids; one for the HVAC system and another for a new generator, which are experiencing delivery backlogs of up to 24 months.

The Chilmark School HVAC project also experienced similar jumps in cost. The only bid for that project, from Abington-based Apex Corp., came in at over $3 million, more than double the budgeted $1.27 million. The town ultimately opted for a smaller generator.

In other news, the West Tisbury select board also decided to keep the nonbinding ballot questions regarding the Martha’s Vineyard Regional High School (MVRHS) athletic field surface — one asking if voters prefer a grass field, while the other asks if they prefer artificial/synthetic turf — for the town election. Earlier this month, the MVRHS committee voted to withdraw its applications for the athletic field and transferred the visioning task for the project to the MVRHS building committee. School officials also withdrew their request to Island towns to place the nonbinding questions on the town election ballots.

Meanwhile, an inability to regularly make quorum and a loss of members is forcing the town’s task force against discrimination to look for clarity for its future. The maximum membership allowed on the task force is 10 individuals and there are currently five individuals, member Susanna Sturgis said. The idea for the task force was sparked during the COVID pandemic when a racial gap to healthcare accessibility became more visible, according to Mitchell. After some discussion, the board decided to return to the issue after checking additional information.