Navigator Homes loaned $8M

The U.S. Department of Agriculture has approved a loan of approximately $8.5 million for the Navigator Homes senior housing project in Edgartown.

The loan, made through USDA’s Community Facilities Direct Loans and Guaranteed Loans program, is part of $53 million in loans that the department approved for construction and operation costs.

The loan will help build five 14-bed homes for seniors, and replace the Windemere Nursing & Rehabilitation Center. Windemere will stay open until the Navigator Homes are operational.

Navigator Homes president and CEO David McDonough hopes to start project construction early next month and finish in late summer or early fall 2025.

McDonough says that securing the USDA loans has been in the works for two and a half years, and he noted that U.S. Senator Ed Markey and Congressman Bill Keating helped move the project along during the underwriting process. Navigator Homes also raised over $5 million to complement the federal funding, McDonough says.

This summer, McDonough says Navigator Homes is also looking to fundraise around $3 to $3.5 million.

“We now have adequate funding for building the project, but we will begin a fundraising campaign … to look at not bricks and mortar, but programs and other enhancements to provide a healthier environment for our Island seniors,” he said.

McDonough is looking for an artistic space to be added to the homes’ common area, citing the granite pond area at the Martha’s Vineyard Museum as inspiration. “Can we add to the environment for our seniors, so it’s not just a very nice commons … can we make it a really artistically inspiring place?” McDonough explained.

This future effort will also raise funds for programming. McDonough says that movie experiences may be provided for seniors, as well as guest lecturers and other informative events. “A very key component for the health of everyone, especially seniors, is social connectivity. You have to make sure you fend off social isolation,” McDonough says.

He also hopes that people from across the Island, not just project residents, will come to visit the space.

Navigator Homes will also include 48 units of workforce housing, inside two apartment buildings, a townhouse and four duplexes. These will be owned by Martha’s Vineyard Hospital. The $25 million cost of this workforce housing will be fully funded by community leadership philanthropy.

A large portion of the project’s land will also be conserved by Sheriff’s Meadow.

McDonough hopes that in 18 to 20 months, seniors on-Island will have access to 24/7 nursing.

“The alternative if you don’t have a senior-living facility on the Island, [is that] if you fall down the stairs and break something and you need to be in rehab, you need to be sent off the Island. That becomes a completely terrible situation for the family and the elder,” he says.