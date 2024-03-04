Island chamber director resigning

Carolina Cooney, executive director for the Martha’s Vineyard Chamber of Commerce, is stepping down.

Cooney has served the top position at the chamber since 2022. A news release from the Island organization says that she is leaving the post to move off Island this summer.

“Leading the Chamber has been an extraordinary journey filled with growth, collaboration, and a deep sense of fulfillment in our community,” Cooney said in the release. “Working alongside our dedicated Board, committed members, and hardworking staff has been immensely rewarding. Together, we’ve cultivated initiatives that not only bolstered our Island’s economic vitality, but also championed sustainable year-round tourism. I’m profoundly grateful for the unwavering support and solidarity we’ve shared. The experience will always be deeply meaningful to me.”

Cooney submitted her resignation to the Chamber’s Board of Directors in February. She will remain as executive director and will continue to represent the Chamber as the Board searches for her successor.

The chamber announced that they will launch a search for a new director soon.

“We are excited to find a new executive director who will continue to help the Chamber in its crucial mission,” said Greg Orcutt, chamber board president.

Before the chamber position, Cooney was a programming coordinator at the Oak Bluffs library, and the developer of a retail website. She took over from Nancy Gardella who served 15 years in the top job.