Trustees name new beach manager

The Trustees of Reservations announced they have hired a new beach manager for the nonprofit’s Chappaquiddick reservations.

Joseph McLaughlin joins the Trustees after a long career as the director of properties at the Norman Bird Sanctuary in Middletown, R.I.

The Trustees issued a release reporting that McLaughlin will plan, organize, and manage stewardship of all Chappaquiddick properties managed and cared for by the Trustees in his role as beach manager. Among his duties is community engagement and visitor experience.

“I am excited to be part of a community where the land, including that which the Trustees stewards, plays such an important role in people’s everyday lives,” McLaughlin is quoted in a release from the Trustees. “I hope to continue to carry out the vision of the Trustees, Massachusetts’ largest land conservation organization, that evolves with the constant changes in the environment and strives to find the balance between conservation and recreation.”

McLaughlin will reside year-round on Chappaquiddick. He holds a Bachelor of Science in Environmental Science from New York State University at Plattsburgh, and a Master of Education in Elementary and Secondary Science from the University of Bridgeport in Bridgeport, Conn.

“The Trustees on Martha’s Vineyard are excited to welcome Joseph to our team,” shared Darci Schofield, Islands Director. “Joseph brings a wealth of experience, dedication, and passion to the conservation of important natural systems for the public’s use and enjoyment. His demonstrated care of people and property is instrumental to The Trustees mission and the Island community.”