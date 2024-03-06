Celtics honor West Tisbury resident

The Boston Celtics honored Jennelle Gadowski of West Tisbury at a recent game, for the Islander’s advocacy for LBGTQ+ youth and for organizing the Vineyard’s first annual Pride Parade.

Gadowski was named a “Hero Among Us” as part of the Celtics’ PRIDE Night on Sunday, for which she was called to half-court at the TD Garden arena in between action at the game.

Gadowski has aided historically marginalized communities since middle school, when she volunteered at the veterans’ shelter. In 2022, she helped organize the Vineyard’s first annual Pride Parade, and pushed for Island Select Boards to fly the Progress Pride flag on town flagpoles. The latter effort was part of Gadowski’s work in the LGBTQ committee of the NAACP’s Martha’s Vineyard Branch.

Gadowski has also served on the Young Activists for Social Justice Martha’s Vineyard, Black Lives Matter, and on the League of Women Voters of Martha’s Vineyard.

This is not the first honor Gadowski has received. She was one of 121 women named a Commonwealth Heroine in 2022 by the Massachusetts Commission on the Status of Women; state representative Dylan Fernandes nominated her for that award.

Since 1997, the Celtics’ Heroes Among Us program has honored individuals who made outstanding and lasting contributions to their communities. The award is given at each Celtics home game.