Steering wheel prompts Sankaty cancellations

The Steamship Authority (SSA) is experiencing another batch of canceled trips on Monday.

According to SSA staff, the freight ferry Sankaty is out because of a problem with its steering wheel.

SSA spokesperson Geoff Spillane told The Times that the steering gear pumps on the vessel were “found to be out of synch” and required repairs. Repairs are expected to take place on Tuesday morning.

The SSA website is currently showing that five trips between Vineyard Haven and Woods Hole are canceled for mechanical issues, from 2:50 pm to 7:30 pm.

Spillane said that the M/V Katama will be transitioning from Hyannis and is expected to arrive in Vineyard Haven at approximately 4:30 pm to resume the Sankaty’s schedule.

This is the second week in a row that the SSA had to make multiple cancellations for the vessel. Last week, a crew shortage led to several cancellations on the Sankaty route when Vineyarders were returning from school vacation.