Contaminated soil delays Five Corners’ drainage project

A state study looking at stemming the flooding at Five Corners in Vineyard Haven has been stalled after contractors dug up what they believe is contaminated soil at a town-owned piece of land.

Contractors working with the Massachusetts Department of Transportation were taking soil samples at 21 Beach St. last spring — a town parking lot next to Cumberland Farms, which used to be a fire station — when they came across what they described as black soil that smelled like petroleum.

The samples were part of a study looking at building a system to capture stormwater uphill from Five Corners, before the water added to the flooding issues at the notorious Vineyard intersection.

The contractors, in documents sent to the town in July and obtained by The Times, did not identify the substance, and have pulled back from the project, saying that they would not proceed until the town addresses the contamination.

Nearly a year later, the state recently moved to push back funding for at least another year, as the town considers addressing the contaminated soil.

Meanwhile, town officials say, the state has coupled the Beach Street drainage project with a more complex and more important plan aimed at fixing an outfall pipe at the end of Beach Road Extension.

As has been outlined by state and town officials, the outfall pipe near the Black Dog restaurant often clogs up with debris during storms, slowing down drainage. At an elevation near sea level and with nowhere else for the water to flow, Five Corners and the surrounding area are often inundated both from storm surge and rainwater collecting from different areas of town.

Over the winter, multiple businesses in the area complained of flooding, and many have called for action to solve the issue, suggesting that the state doesn’t understand the urgency of the situation.

Town officials, also frustrated by the state’s inaction, say the outfall pipe is significantly more consequential to the flooding than capturing water uphill at the 21 Beach St. site. And while the Beach Street project stalls over the contaminated soil, so does the work on the outfall pipe.

“Beach Road is like a chain and ball around our feet,” town administrator Jay Grande told The Times this week. “I think the state needs to be more aggressive about the outfall pipe, and from day 1, they have been dragging their feet on it.”

While the water capture at the Beach Street site might help address flooding, planners say, the site might not be a good place for capturing water, saying that it could lead to flooding at the Post Office, Veterans Park, and other nearby properties.

“We would prefer to just go with the outfall pipe, and locate retention areas in less burdensome ways,” Grande said. While the state has at least started work on 21 Beach St., he says that he hasn’t seen any action on designs for the outfall pipe.

The proposal to delay funding the project was posted by the Martha’s Vineyard Commission last month, after the commission’s Joint Transportation Committee met to revise its state funding calendar. An amendment to the current funding program would remove about $1.7 million set aside for the Tisbury Drainage Improvements project from fiscal years 2024 and 2025, listing the soil contamination as the reason.

“MassDOT feels that if these concerns are properly addressed, that they will be able to deliver a solid project,” the transportation planner with the Martha’s Vineyard Commission, Michael Mauro, told the Times. Funding from the state is provided through its Transportation Improvement Program (TIP), which is coordinated through the MVC for Island towns. “Whether or not the project gets completely removed altogether is reliant on the municipality meeting their deadlines, etc.”

The state’s plan to delay the funding hasn’t been made official yet; a public comment period closes on March 14. But on the town level, Grande questions the transparency of the state pushing funding for another year. He says he wasn’t made aware of the funding delay until contacted by The MV Times last week.

“Frankly, I was surprised,” Grande said. “I should have been told.”

In his testimony submitted for public comment, he asked that the Beach Street and outfall pipe projects be uncoupled, because while both address flooding, he argues, they are separate projects. “Do not let them off the hook,” his correspondence concluded, referring to the state.

Contaminated soil

The project started several years ago with a study that came out of the University of New Hampshire Stormwater Center, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, the local Tisbury Waterworks Inc., and other entities. Out of the report, there were a number of recommendations for improved drainage in Tisbury. MassDOT picked up on the recommendations, and targeted the former fire station site as a possible area to capture stormwater.

According to state officials at a hearing before the Tisbury Select Board in June 2022, the idea was to collect water in the area and send it through a subterranean filtration system. That would pull some of the water traveling downhill off the street and away from Five Corners.

The project would also evaluate the outfall pipes that drain into Vineyard Haven Harbor at the end of Beach Road Extension, and find the best solution for managing that outflow. As explained by state officials at the time, the pipes at the end of Beach Road Extension are constantly buried, and a primary contributor to flooding at Five Corners.

The Tisbury Select Board voted to endorse the Beach Street and Beach Street Extension drainage project at the June hearing.

Then, in July 2023, the town received a letter from Carrie Lavallee, deputy administrator and chief engineer at MassDOT highway department, noting that they would stop the project because of the contaminated soil.

According to the letter, design engineers Greenman-Pedersen Inc. oversaw excavation contractors Lawrence-Lynch Corp. in April last year, while they conducted four soil-test pits at 21 Beach St. The test pits were intended to get soil samples for possibly installing a filtration system. During the work, it was noted by MassDOT that in one of the test pits, “a petroleum-based odor was noted, and the presence of a black, wet, sandy material was observed at approximately 110 inches (9 feet, 2 inches) below existing grade,” the letter from Lavallee stated.

Contractors, Lavallee writes, did not collect soil samples because they were “assessing for geotechnical purposes (stormwater infiltration), and [were] not prepared to assess

for environmental impacts.”

Lavalle further writes that the state will not be advancing the design of drainage improvements until Tisbury completes an assessment of the soil. Depending on what is found, the town could have to conduct required remediation to fully address the identified impacts, if the infiltration project is to move forward.

Grande says that he has crafted language for a town meeting article that will go before voters at the upcoming spring town meeting that will ask for funding to investigate the extent of the contaminated soil. If there is widespread contamination on the site, the town would also have to pay for mitigation. And that could be a lengthy process before the state even returns.

State officials, in the correspondence with the town, did not indicate where the contamination might have come from. But town officials have said that it could be from auto dealers and boatyards that used to operate in Vineyard Haven. Ben Robinson, Tisbury planning board chair and representative on the Martha’s Vineyard Commission, says there have been other soil samples taken around the town that have revealed similar contamination.

Robinson said that regarding the water filtration plan and the lack of progress from the state, he has lost hope that the state will follow through with a meaningful, comprehensive plan. Instead, he is working with the MVC to come up with a more “holistic” approach for solutions that will have lasting impacts not just at Five Corners, but the whole area and beyond.

In a meeting with Tisbury business owners last month, he said that the MVC has applied for a $700,000 Island-wide resiliency grant to study planning opportunities at Vineyard Haven Harbor, Menemsha Harbor, and the road from Edgartown to Oak Bluffs, along State Beach.

Robinson said that with climate change and infrastructure that is built so close to sea level, it’s a complex issue that requires more than a piecemeal approach.

While the drainage projects seem to have stalled, MassDOT has also been working on a separate traffic and flooding study for Five Corners. For the so-called “Martha’s Vineyard Beach Road Study,” the state hosted a public hearing in December to solicit feedback from residents. So far, they have just presented the existing conditions: that the five-way intersection is tricky to navigate, and there are issues with flooding. The state is expected to present options for improvements this spring.

Grande is hopeful that the road project will be more inclusive, and could address the outfall pipe issues.

Asked for more information on when conceptional designs may be forthcoming, John Goggin with the communications office for MassDOT issued a written response to The Times. “The Five Corners area is directly on the coast, and most of the area has a very low elevation,” the email states. “There is regular flooding, which is projected to worsen as sea levels rise and storms become more frequent and intense.

“Consequently, MassDOT is aiming to develop flood adaptation measures that address near-term flooding and mitigate flooding in the area such that routes are still passable during emergency events (i.e. to maintain access to the ferry terminal and Martha’s Vineyard Hospital). There are a variety of flood adaptation measures under consideration: elevation changes to roads, paths, and sidewalks, new and improved drainage infrastructure, and green infrastructure and nature-based solutions.”

Project manager Patrick Snyder with MassDOT did not respond to a request for an interview.