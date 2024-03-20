The road to making the Island 100 percent renewable

1 of 3

The Martha’s Vineyard Commission (MVC) has released a new “Getting to 100 Percent Renewable” report, showing how the Vineyard can reach its goal of all-renewable energy use by 2040.

The report focuses on changes in the Vineyard’s power supply, transportation, buildings, and more.

The renewables goal comes from a nonbinding resolution passed by all six towns to reach 50 percent renewable energy by 2030, and 100 percent by 2040, in line with state goals requiring decarbonization in all sectors by 2050.

MVC regional energy planner Kate Warner says hitting the mark will be a challenge. “We’re really in a paradigm shift here, where we’re trying as a society, or as a population, to move away from burning fossil fuels,” she told The Times. “Well, that’s a huge step, right? It’s like when we switched from the horse-drawn carriage to the combustion engine.”

The Vineyard’s goals will largely depend on the New England electrical grid, which supplies the Island’s power. Massachusetts plans to generate the equivalent of around two-thirds of its total energy demand from offshore wind by 2040.

Currently, the Vineyard receives power from the grid via four undersea cables. But by 2025 — the report’s earliest major benchmark — one of these cables will be replaced, and a fifth will be added.

This will allow the Vineyard to connect more solar power arrays to the grid, says the report, but it is also needed to meet changes in the Island’s energy demand. The Vineyard’s electricity use has risen 17 percent in the past 10 years, and a four-cable setup no longer meets peak power demand in the summer. The Island’s population has also increased since COVID. “More people moved here, and people’s daily behavior changed radically,” Warner says.

In 2050, these five cables will be able to provide 140 percent of the Vineyard’s estimated power demand. They will also allow Eversource, the Island’s power distributor, to decommission the diesel generators it uses on-Island.

Improving existing buildings is also key to the 2040 target. As of 2023, the Vineyard had 19,275 houses and 2,016 nonresidential buildings. These will need to transition to renewables, as around a third of the Vineyard’s energy use is currently for heating, and around a quarter is for electricity, according to the MVC.

The five cables will allow the Vineyard to switch to renewable energy for heating, by using energy-efficient heat pumps. “Heat pumps are currently the most efficient way to heat, cool, and dehumidify our houses,” the report reads.

At the town level, newer municipal buildings are being built as all-electric. Aquinnah, though the Island’s least populous town, is leading all towns in building energy efficiency and resiliency, according to the report. Aquinnah has adopted the Specialized Code, the most energy-efficient of Massachusetts’ three building codes. All other towns use the Stretch Code, the middle level of the three. Aquinnah and Chilmark are also designing microgrids for their town centers, which will provide extra power in the event of an emergency.

After heating and electricity, transportation makes up the remaining 45 percent of the Vineyard’s energy use. Around a third of this transportation is fueled by gasoline, and the rest comes from diesel and aviation fuel.

The Steamship Authority makes up 14 percent of the Vineyard’s transportation emissions. To reach the state’s goal of reducing emissions, the Steamship will need to switch to electric ferries, which will require onshore electrical infrastructure to charge vessels in the port. The report notes that funding these changes will be a challenge, as the Steamship currently doesn’t receive state funding, while other ferry operators are connected to their state’s Department of Transportation. “[The Steamship] may need to consider this option,” states the report. The MVC also encourages citizens to tell the Steamship that they support the transition to electric ferries.

For air travel, the MVC states that Cape Air intends to acquire 75 nine-seat Eviation Alice aircraft. These planes use electric propulsion on routes of under 250 miles. The Vineyard will still rely on major companies to reduce aviation emissions.

“It is anticipated that there will be a gradual shift toward better fuel efficiency for commercial and private jets,” the report reads.

On the ground, the Vineyard’s towns have committed to all-electric municipal vehicles and to having electric rental cars. The Vineyard Transit Authority is set to electrify its fleet of 32 buses by 2028, and Martha’s Vineyard Public Schools has electrified two of its 25 buses. The school district is pursuing a grant from the Environmental Protection Agency to secure more electric buses. The MVC also calls for more people to take public transit, and for a more biker-friendly Vineyard.

For people who need to drive off-Island, the MVC recommends plug-in hybrids. “A 50-mile battery range will get most places on M.V.; the combustion engine can be used for longer trips,” the report reads.

Warner hopes that Vineyarders will read the report, available on the MVC website. “I hope it’s really helpful for people to understand where things are now, so that then they can be … informed contributors to how we can reach our 100 percent renewable goal.”