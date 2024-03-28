Resilient lifeguard shack meets its maker

1 of 8

The three memorable storms from this winter — with waves reported at nearly 30 feet high and with whipping winds — ravaged infrastructure and the landscape along South Beach, as has been reported before.

But their impacts are also robbing Islanders of a throwback to an earlier time without the crowds or the rules.

The damage brought by the storms is forcing officials to take down the lifeguard shack at South Beach, a building that is said to have served as a lookout post in World War II and was one of the lone buildings left standing after a hurricane brought significant damage nearly 100 years ago.

Edgartown Parks Commissioner Andrew Kelly said that the shack has become an environmental concern because it’s come so close to the water’s edge. During the storm, the water flattened out the dune in front of the shack. “In certain tides, the water is pretty much hitting the side of the building,” Kelly said, during a recent tour of the site.

A crew was at the beach on Thursday morning beginning to take the building down.

The lifeguard shack previously belonged to the Donnelly family for more than five decades; John W. “Jack” Donnelly bought the house in 1929. Town officials aren’t positive, but they believe the shack was built about 10 years prior.

While thousands of visitors flock to the southern stretch of beach in the summer today, it was a different scene 95 years ago. It wasn’t just the Donnelly camp on the beach, but other shacks dotted the beach as well.

But the hurricane of 1938 — what federal meteorologists say was one of the most destructive and powerful hurricanes in recorded history — wiped out all of the camps aside from one other, the Dinsmore camps, which sat just to the west of the Donnelly’s.

According to Jack’s grandson, Joel Deroche, the hurricane picked up their family shack and carried it all the way back, close to Herring Creek. Undaunted, Jack returned the shack back to the beach after the storm. Since then, it’s been affectionately referred to as “Camp Hurricane.”

During World War II, Navy sailors used the house to look for enemy submarines that might be moving along the Massachusetts coast. Deroche said that Navy men left their mark, signing their names on a round boat raft that hung in the camp.

The Donnelly family also have fond memories of visiting the shack. Jack’s daughter, Priscilla S. Bettencourt (Donnelly), remembers spending time there when drinking water was still pumped by hand.

In the 1950s, Jack passed the camp on to his son, John D. Donnelly, who lived there in the 1960s and 1970s. Deroche, along with Jack’s granddaughter, Becky Donnelly, recall coming down to hang out when John lived there.

“We came down to the beach and raised hell,” Deroche said. “There weren’t a lot of rules. I don’t remember a lot of summer people here. Dogs could run around freely, you could have a bonfire, and no one cared.”

When John Donnelly passed away in 1983, the State soon took the property over before it would become the lifeguard shack.

Although the house no longer belonged to the family, Deroche still had pride that the building was in his family for so long. “Occasionally, I’d come down and let the guards know this was a house and somebody did live here,” he said.

Reflecting on the demolition of the shack, Kelly says, “It’s a little nostalgic for the Donnelly family because they grew up there. And there’s also a lot of history just from the different lifeguards who have served this town over the years.”

“Now everything is about to change,” he said.

The accumulated storms wreaked havoc all up and down South Beach, completely blocking Atlantic Drive, collapsing Winnetu’s beach bridge, destroying one of the large bathroom structures, and damaging the culvert extending over Herring Creek, which allows the water to flow from Great Pond out to the Edgartown Harbor.

Kelly said that they have already brought in 16,000 to 20,000 cubic yards of sand dredged from the Edgartown Town Harbor, Great Pond, and some from the Vineyard Wind project to help restore the beach.

Beach grass planting has also already begun. After it is complete, they will install snow fencing to help hold the heel of the dunes. The main paths to the beach at each Fork will be reconfigured into a zigzag design so that fencing will also catch some of the sand. Furthermore, the hope is that the irregular paths will prevent the water from flowing over during storms, as has happened in the past.

Kelly shares that they aim to have the roadway ready for use by the beginning of April, although they will likely be working on odds and ends until the beginning of summer.

The restoration has been expensive, and the town is asking for support from voters at the upcoming town meeting in April. “Hopefully, people will support the article at the special town meeting and that we get some reimbursement from NEMA (National Emergency Management Association) and FEMA (Federal Emergency Management Association),” Kelly explains.

They also hope to obtain grants from Coastal Zone Management for additional restoration work next season, especially to bring in more sand to keep shoring up the backside of the dunes.

“But I understand people’s concerns,” Kelly reflects. “How much do you throw at Mother Nature? I think if we continue to do a little bit each year, we are going to hold her at bay for a while. But you never know what she’s going to throw at you.”