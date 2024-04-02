Feds approve 129-turbine project for Vineyard waters

What could become the largest offshore wind farm in New England waters received federal approval this week.

The United States Department of the Interior announced in a Tuesday press release that it has approved New England Wind, the eighth commercial-scale wind farm in the nation to receive federal approval.

New England Wind consists of two projects: a 791-megawatt wind farm called New England Wind 1, and an 1,080-megawatt project called New England Wind 2. Combined; they would add up to 1,871 megawatts to the grid.

Located around 20 miles south of Martha’s Vineyard, the project would consist of up to 129 wind turbines and up to five export cables that will connect to onshore transmission systems in the Town of Barnstable and in Bristol County. Some of those cables would travel through Muskeget Channel off of Edgartown.

Last month, Avangrid announced it submitted multiple bids in Massachusetts, Connecticut, and Rhode Island for the projects, with bids consisting of either one or both New England Wind 1 and 2.

The combined project would be over twice the size of Sunrise Wind, the 924-megawatt offshore wind project to be built in waters 16 miles south of the Vineyard. Sunrise received federal approval last month and is expected to consist of up to 84 turbines. New England Wind would also be much larger than Vineyard Wind 1, another project partly owned by Avangrid that is currently under construction around 15 miles south of the Vineyard. Vineyard Wind 1 is permitted for 62 wind turbines and is expected to deliver over 800 megawatts of power.

Despite the large size, it remains to be seen whether New England Wind will actually be the largest project near the Island. Avangrid says that New England Wind 2 would only go forward under the current proposals if it was tied into New England Wind 1, and that will need approval from multiple states and local entities.

Avangrid chief development officer Ken Kimmell said while the federal government signed off on both New England Wind 1 and New England Wind 2, the ultimate decision on whether both projects go forward will depend on the responses from the bid teams of Massachusetts, Rhode Island, and Connecticut. Kimmell said this decision is expected to take place in August.

New England Wind will also need local approvals.

Martha’s Vineyard Commission (MVC) will host a public hearing on the New England Wind 2 connector cable on Thursday, April 11; the Edgartown conservation commission will also have to sign off on the cable project after MVC review.

According to Kimmell, if Avangrid is not successful by August, the company may rebid the project in the future.

Acquiring federal approval was a lengthy process, according to a Tuesday morning Avangrid press release. Over 750 comments taken under consideration.

Avangrid touted the New England Wind 1 project as an “exceptionally advanced and shovel-ready project” that will make landfall under the Craigville Beach parking lot in Barnstable.

The company also says that the project has the potential to boost the local economy. Officials say that they are using an offshore wind davit crane manufacturer to New Bedford as well as building a new staging and assembly port in Salem.

Avangrid says that combined, New England Wind 1 and 2 could create up to 9,200 jobs and bring $8 billion in direct investment to the region.

The New England Wind lease area also brings large climate benefits. Avangrid states that the proposed project is expected to reduce carbon dioxide emissions by nearly 4 million tons, which is equivalent to taking “approximately 700,000 cars off the road each year during the lifespan of the project.”