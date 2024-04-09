West Tisbury passes short-term rental bylaw

West Tisbury residents passed a new set of regulations at town meeting Tuesday night that would require homeowners to register their short-term rentals.

The regulation is intended to cut down on corporations shadowing as LLCs from buying up properties in West Tisbury and renting them out through AirBnB and other online rentals. And, with litigation unfolding with the town of Nantucket casting some uncertainty on the market, proponents say the regulations would allow the short-term rentals to continue to operate.

After lengthy discussion that went on well over an hour, the regulation passed 151 to 12.

Still, opponents were worried that the regulations would dig into their profits as short-term rental hosts. Several said that they needed to rent their homes through AirBnB to be able to live on the Vineyard.

An amendment was passed that would set a minimum number of nights that a home could be rented to two nights. In other words, homeowners could not rent a unit for just one night. Renters had tried to pass an amendment that would set the minimum number of nights to three, but the motion failed.

The regulation will still need approval from the state’s attorney general.

West Tisbury residents also supported a building code change that would require new buildings to be more energy-efficient.

The new code will require some new buildings that rely on fossil fuels for heating and other purposes to be partially powered by solar energy. The intention is to encourage new home builds to be powered through electricity by relying on heat pumps and other new alternatives.

The article passed by a vote of 136 in favor with 77 opposed.

A couple of West Tisbury residents voiced concern about the proposal, including Adam Petkus, the building inspector in Aquinnah and Chilmark. He argued that the code inflate an already costly building market; he also said that some of the building projects would result in more waste in landfills.

But others urged voters to support the more energy-efficient code, including Samantha Look, executive director of the Vineyard Conservation Society. She said that in the face of climate change, residents need to support more energy-efficient standards and reduce the use of fossil fuels for a healthier planet, saying “In order to do that, we have to make real change.”

Voters also decided to change Columbus Day on the town’s calendar to Indigenous Peoples’ Day, and to support funding for upgrades to the West Tisbury library’s heating and cooling system.