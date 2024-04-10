Edgartown postpones party bylaw

In the midst of a long night at Tuesday’s town meeting, Edgartown voters postponed approving a bylaw that would have restricted large social gatherings in residential neighborhoods.

What some have called the party bylaw, the rule change would have prohibited owners of private residences from holding more than two events a month with over 50 guests, and over five such events in a year. The bylaw would have also required permits for such gatherings.

A number of residents took to the floor to voice their concerns Tuesday, including Joe Smith who felt that the proposed bylaw would be an overreach by the town.

“I think this has a good idea to it, but I think a lot of the conditions you put in are taking our rights away as homeowners,” Smith said.

Police Chief Bruce McNamee tempered expectations on the enforcement side of the bylaw.

“The officers wouldn’t necessarily be storming a wedding,” McNamee reassured voters. “We are trying to find a balance here where we can still live in a free country.”

Still, voters overwhelmingly passed the motion to indefinitely postpone the article.