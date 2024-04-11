SSA cancels trips after vessel strikes buoy

Several trips on the Steamship Authority (SSA) schedule have been canceled today for mechanical issues and because of a stalled vehicle.

The passenger ferry Woods Hole canceled four trips on Thursday because the vessel struck a buoy while navigating out of Woods Hole shortly after its 11:05 am departure.

“The vessel returned to Woods Hole without incident and offloaded its passengers and vehicles,” SSA communications director Sean Driscoll said. “No crew or passenger injuries were reported.”

Driscoll said the vessel underwent an inspection and the U.S. Coast Guard had been contacted. He later told the Times that the vessel had no damage.

The 1:35 pm departure from Woods Hole ran late, leaving a little after 2 pm, while the 2:50 pm departure from Vineyard Haven will be running on time.

Also today, The Martha’s Vineyard’s 9:45 pm departure from Woods Hole was canceled due to needed repairs to the vessel’s stern door.

The door is stuck in an open position, Driscoll said.

“The vessel is able to operate safely in that condition,” he said, adding the vessel issue will be fixed overnight.

Thursday’s last trip to Martha’s Vineyard will be the 8:45 pm departure from Woods Hole. The vessel is expected to leave Woods Hole at 4:30 am Friday morning to be in place for its scheduled 6 am departure from Vineyard Haven.

A number of trips on the Martha’s Vineyard were also canceled on Wednesday, April 10. The 5 pm departure from Woods Hole and the 6:15 departure from Vineyard Haven were canceled because a stalled semi-trailer truck had to be towed off the vessel.

These issues follow several other vessel problems the SSA had experienced recently: the Woods Hole experienced damage to its rub rail and hull a couple of weeks ago while traveling in stormy weather, and a faulty hose canceled Martha’s Vineyard’s trips last week. On the Nantucket route, the fast ferry Iyannough had a cracked hull and needed to be repaired before returning this week.