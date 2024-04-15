It is with great sadness that the family of Joseph Felton Wardell III announce his peaceful passing on March 2, 2024, in Da Nang, Vietnam.

Born on March 11, 1962, Joe lived both a rich and full life on the Island of Martha’s Vineyard. He enjoyed books, movies, cribbage, and more recently golf. Joe’s big personality was matched by his guarded, big, bold heart. He longed for adventure and discovery. His family kept constant contact during his trip, and they were grateful to be part of his final conversation to express their love for him.

Joe longed to travel, and after working hard each summer, could be counted upon to embark on a foreign adventure. Many times, he vacationed in Southern Asia, which he came to love, and which in return came to love him. Joe was raised on the Island, and raised his beloved children there. Joe was dear to and was enjoyed by his many friends. In the summer, he was a regular fixture on Circuit Avenue or at the VFW, where he would spend fun times with great people, making memories and sharing many good laughs.

Joe leaves behind with great love and proudness his daughter, Jasmine Wallace, and her daughter Journey; and his sons Jared Wardell, and Landan. He is also survived by his father, Joseph Felton Wardell II, his two brothers, Charles Wardell and Andrew Wardell, his cousin Michael Gilman, and his aunt, JoAnn Fitzgerald.

Your family and friends miss you, Joe. Until we meet again, Godspeed on your way to your new and eternal home.