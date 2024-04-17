Town meetings shouldn’t be a snoozer 

Town meeting is one of New England’s proudest traditions, and the most hands-on form of democracy in which Islanders can participate. Unlike voting in presidential elections, which can feel like a fait accompli in a one-party stronghold like Massachusetts, given the Electoral College, town meeting offers a chance for residents to roll up their sleeves and make real decisions. They can weigh in on sweeping challenges on the Island, like mitigation against climate change, and how to address a housing crisis, or on more micro local issues of import, from deciding the budget to regulating short-term rentals, or banning gas-powered leaf blowers, as was the case in Edgartown.

But this spring, a couple of these historic pageants of local governance have gone on far too long for one evening, and the long hours of public comment and voting on long lists of warrants have made it challenging for residents to stay focused and to make difficult and sometimes fateful decisions for the towns.

In Edgartown, town meeting dragged on past midnight, and there was a noticeable impact on the capacity and will of voters. Some articles seemed to be postponed or rejected based not on their merits, but because voters were restless, and understandably tired. The warrant was crammed with more than 100 articles.

Edgartown voter Linda Shapiro said it well while leaving the Old Whaling Church last Tuesday: “I think, unfortunately, some of the big articles that we postponed needed to be talked about. When they come in so late in the meeting, they just get blown away.”

In West Tisbury, where there were about half the number of articles on the agenda, voters were growing anxious as the clock ticked toward 11 pm, and a discussion on short-term rental regulations extended well beyond an hour. For voters who likely have a reasonable bedtime on a weeknight, and with several more articles still to go on the warrant, some were growing impatient. And voters were quite vocal about their frustration, calling for the moderator to move the question when there were still some in the audience who wanted to propose amendments. Moderator Dan Waters, who had the patience of a saint holding the floor at town meeting, was able to keep the debate contained.

But the complaints are valid. And it isn’t just the fault of town moderators.

The lesson learned is that towns are just trying to get too much business crammed into one evening. More than 100 articles in one night is too much. Hearing from all the voices that want to be heard on a paramount issue in West Tisbury takes time. It shouldn’t be shoehorned in with a one-night time constraint.

It’s easy for a newspaper to pontificate on ways to address the issues, and quite another for moderators and town officials to shape a thoughtful debate and allow voters to make meaningful change.

One solution could be to have time limits. As has been the case in some Massachusetts towns, extending beyond say 11 o’clock should require approval from voters on town meeting floor. If there’s only one or two articles left on the warrant, voters could decide to extend the meeting to finish up the business at hand. If not, push the meeting to a second night.

Adding a second night has its issues. Towns are already struggling to get enough residents to get out to town meeting to make a quorum: As was the case last year, town officials told the audience in at least two town meetings to rally their friends and family to help meet the quorum. Extending town meeting to two nights could be a bridge too far, especially on back-to-back nights. But it makes more sense than rejecting or postponing articles that voters are too tired to address.

One other option is to have two town meetings a year. There would be the annual meeting in the spring, to pass town budgets and any other necessary spending articles. And then in the fall, circle back for articles that might need a more thorough discussion that residents would want to voice their opinion on — like the “party bylaw” in Edgartown, or the short-term rental debate in West Tisbury.

Another option, which would likely be contentious and take some time to come to fruition, is electing town meeting members, known as a representative town meeting model. As is the case in some Massachusetts towns like Falmouth, not just any registered voter would be able to waltz into town meeting to debate the issues, as is the case at all Island towns now. WIth an elected body, representatives may be more inclined to show up for a second night of town meeting, or even a third. There are complications that would come with a representative town meeting, but it’s not out of the question.

Either way, meetings that extend beyond midnight, or beyond five hours, are not only a way to lose interest in town meeting for the next time around; it can also be hard to prevent patience from fraying and tempers from flaring as residents try to take care of town business with a clear and level head.

With a tradition as proud and important as town meeting, we all owe it to ourselves to think through how we can improve them next year.